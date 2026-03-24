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IPL 2026: RCB's heartfelt move for 11 fans who lost their lives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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March 24, 2026 14:54 IST

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to honour the fans who tragically died in a stampede last year by wearing jersey number 11 during practice and establishing permanent memorial seats at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: RCB will play their season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28, with two home matches to be played in Raipur. Photograph: /RCB/X

Key Points

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will wear jersey No. 11 during match day practice to honour fans who died in a stampede.
  • RCB plans to mark 11 permanent seats at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in memory of the fans.
  • The stampede occurred on June 4 during RCB's celebratory events after their maiden IPL trophy win.
  • RCB faced criticism for its handling of the celebrations, which drew large crowds without adequate security.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players will train wearing jersey No.11 during match days in the upcoming IPL and the franchise also plans to mark 11 permanent seats in honour of the fans who died in a tragic stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here last year.

The fans had lost their lives here on June 4 in a stampede that was triggered by chaos during RCB's celebratory events after the team's maiden IPL trophy win. The franchise had copped massive criticism for its handling of the celebrations which drew lakhs to the streets without requisite security clearances.

 

RCB's Plans to Honour the Fans

RCB

"The players will be wearing jersey No.11 for the practice on the game day -- the practice time before the match," RCB CEO Rajesh Menon told reporters here on Tuesday.

"All the players will have jersey No.11 on their back; not for the game, but for the practice.

"Apart from that, they will be also wearing black sunglasses on that day. We are also looking at having 11 permanent seats in Chinnaswamy Stadium forever. This is for the 11 fans who will be with us forever," he added.

The defending champions will be playing their season-opener here on March 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in what will be the first of their five home matches at this venue.

RCB are set to play their remaining two home matches at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium this IPL.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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