Aditya Birla Group-Led Consortium Front-Runners To Acquire RCB: Report

The value of the RCB deal is likely to cross $2 billion.

IMAGE: The effort to find a new owner for RCB, currently valued at around $105 million as per Forbes India, began in November last year by current owners United Spirits Ltd. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Aditya Birla Group-led consortium set to acquire IPL champions RCB.

The other bidders for RCB include Manipal Hospitals' Dr Ranjan Pai, KKR, Temasek, EQT, and Premji Invest.

The Aditya Birla-led consortium previously missed out on acquiring Rajasthan Royals, who are being sold to a US-based consortium led by Kal Somani.

A consortium of Aditya Birla Group, American sports investor David Blitzer, US private equity firm Blackstone and India media giants Times of India are leading the race to acquire IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said a report in Moneycontrol on Tuesday.

'An official announcement on the proposed transaction is expected shortly, these sources added,' the report further stated.

The value of the RCB deal is likely to cross $2 billion.

Manipal Hospitals' Dr Ranjan Pai along with US private equity firm KKR and Singapore investment major Temasek are also one of the bidders for RCB. Another consortium including Swedish private equity firm EQT and Premji Invest, the investment office backed by Wipro founder Azim Premji, also reportedly submitted a bid.

The effort to find a new owner for RCB, currently valued at around $105 million as per Forbes India, began in November last year by current owners United Spirits Ltd, the Indian arm of global beverage major Diageo.

United Spirits acquired RCB from original owner Vijay Mallya after his business ventures collapsed in 2016.

Rajasthan Royals Sold For US$ 1.63 billion

Interestingly, the Aditya Birla-led consortium had missed out on buying Rajasthan Royals, who are all set to be sold to US-based Kal Somani-led consortium for US$ 1.63 billion (approximately Rs 15,290 crore).

The Somani-led consortium includes Rob Walton from the Walmart family and Hamp family (Ford motor company).

Somani is an Arizona-based tech entrepreneur who has founded IntraEdge (technology services and solutions), Truyo.Ai (data privacy rights and AI governance) and Academian (edtech services).