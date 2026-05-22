IPL 2026: Gill leads by example with fielding masterclass

Run-out, screamer, statement: Gill inspires Gujarat Titans' all-round domination in 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings

IMAGE: Shubman Gill takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Shivam Dube during their IPL 2026 match in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

After publicly demanding higher fielding standards from his Gujarat Titans side following their sloppy display against Kolkata Knight Riders, Shubman Gill ensured he led by example when it mattered most against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

Having questioned his team's intensity in the field earlier in the tournament, Gill answered in the best possible way -- with actions rather than words.

And GT responded in kind with one of their most complete performances of the season.

The GT skipper produced two moments of brilliance in the field that turned the contest firmly in his team's favour during their crushing 89-run victory.

Key Points Shubman Gill produced two outstanding fielding efforts in Gujarat Titans' 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings.

Gill ran out Kartik Sharma with a sharp direct hit after questioning GT's fielding standards earlier in the season.

The GT captain also pulled off a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Shivam Dube.

Gill's catch celebration included a 'shushing' gesture towards sections of the CSK crowd in Ahmedabad.

Gill first lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium in the seventh over with a direct-hit run-out to dismiss Kartik Sharma, who had begun looking dangerous with a flurry of attacking strokes. Sprinting in sharply from the deep, Gill collected the ball cleanly and unleashed a flat throw that crashed into the stumps before Sharma could make his ground.

If that was impressive, what followed was even better.

The GT captain then pulled off a spectacular diving catch to send back the dangerous Shivam Dube, producing what could well be one of the catches of IPL 2026. Gill flung himself full stretch to complete a stunning effort that left teammates and fans in disbelief.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill seems to shush a section of CSK supporters in the crowds after the catch to dismiss Shivam Dube. Photograph: BCCI

After grabbing on to the catch, Gill celebrated with a shushing gesture which looked like it was directed at the CSK supporters in the Narendra Modi Stadium stands.

'No, nothing. When you’re playing such a high-emotion game, sometimes your emotions do come out. So, it was one of those moments for me,' Gill said when asked after the match in the presentation ceremony.

Gill was also pleased with his team's overall catching effort and expected the team to continue going forward.

'Yeah, it was much better than the last one. Hopefully, we continue to do this.'

Speaking of his batting, Glll said: '...Very happy with the way I'm batting... of course, every time you get out, you always think you could have done something differently, but yeah very pleased with how I'm batting.

Gill also talked about the Gujarat bowlers as well as his batting where he scored 64 runs. 'Our bowlers hit lengths consistently. Yes, the odd ball will go over the rope but it’s about backing your lengths. I am happy with my batting, every time you are out, you think you could have done better.'