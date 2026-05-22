IPL 2026: Gill, Sudharsan Transform GT Into Title Contenders

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's record-breaking opening partnerships have been the driving force behind Gujarat Titans' dominant IPL 2026 campaign.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill posted a century stand -- their third this season -- to boost Gujarat Titans to a massive total and an 89 run win over the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Gill-Sudharsan put on a 125 run opening stand against CSK on Thursday.

This was Sudharsan's fifth straight half-century. The only Indian to attain this feat before him was Virender Sehwag -- he slammed five half-centuries in a row in IPL 2012.

The pair has now registered seven century partnerships in the IPL, placing them among the greatest batting combinations in tournament history. Only Virat Kohli-A B de Villiers (10) and Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle (9) remain ahead overall.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan continue doing what they do best. The Gujarat Titans duo makes batting look like a waltz in a ballroom while being brutally efficient about the way go they go about their business in IPL 2026.

They are rapidly becoming one of the defining opening combinations in IPL history.

Their relentless run-scoring and ruthless partnerships has carried Gujarat Titans to a top two finish in IPL 2026.

On May 21 in Ahmedabad, the pair once again dismantled an opposition attack, stitching together yet another century stand to set up GT's crushing 89-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings.

Gill smashed 64 from 37 balls, Sudharsan hammered 84 from 53, and GT piled up a daunting 229/4 before steamrolling CSK.

The opening partnership was their seventh century stand together in IPL history -- the most ever by an opening pair in the tournament.

In the process, the duo moved past legendary pairs like David Warner-Shikhar Dhawan and Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma, both of whom had six 100-plus opening stands.

The Gill-Sudharsan partnership is the catalyst for GT emerging as one of the strongest and most consistent teams of the season.

The pair have repeatedly provided explosive starts, allowing GT's middle order to play with freedom. Their chemistry is built on balance -- Gill's elegance and authority through the off-side perfectly complement Sudharsan's controlled aggression.

What makes them dangerous is that neither batter allows bowlers to settle.

Gill is the Powerplay attacker

IMAGE: Shubman Gill bats en route to 64 off 37 balls. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Gill is usually the aggressor in the Powerplay. The GT captain loves taking on pace early, especially through the covers and over midwicket. His intent against seamers often forces captains to alter lengths inside the first three overs.

Sudharsan, meanwhile, tends to build gradually before accelerating sharply through the middle overs, especially against spin.

That pattern was visible again against CSK. On Thursday, Gill tore into the new ball, racing to a 37-ball 64 studded with seven fours and three sixes. Gill took a fancy to Spencer Johnson, who was clobbered for 30 runs in his first two overs.

Sudharsan initially played second fiddle before taking charge once the field spread out, eventually finishing with 84 off 53 deliveries.

This was Sudharsan's fifth straight half-century. The only Indian to attain this feat before him was Virender Sehwag -- he slammed five half-centuries in a row in IPL 2012. Among overseas players, Jos Buttler (2018) and David Warner (2019) have also achieved the feat.

Together Gill-Sudharsan added 125 runs in just 12.2 overs.

It was another reminder that GT suffocate bowling attacks through power hitting and sustained control.

The pair has now registered seven century partnerships in the IPL, placing them among the greatest batting combinations in tournament history. Only Virat Kohli-A B de Villiers (10) and Virat Kohli-Chris Gayle (9) remain ahead overall.

They have also become the first opening pair in IPL history to score 600-plus runs together in multiple seasons.

Gill-Sudharsan key to GT's dominance

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan put on 125 runs in just 12.2 overs against CSK on Thursday. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Individually too, both batters sit among the leading run-getters this season.

With 638 runs from 14 matches,, Sudharsan has quietly emerged as one of the most dependable batters of IPL 2026, consistently anchoring innings while maintaining tempo.

Gill (616 runs from 13 matches), meanwhile, has combined captaincy with aggressive top-order batting, leading from the front in high-pressure games.

In terms of six-hitting this season, Gill has struck 27 sixes, while Sudharsan has hit 25.

But the bigger story lies in how they pace partnerships.

In several of their century stands this season, Gill has often provided the early momentum while Sudharsan ensures continuity deep into the innings.

Against Rajasthan Royals earlier this month, Gill blasted 84 off 44 while Sudharsan made 55 off 36 in another century stand. Gill accelerated late while Sudharsan controlled the innings early.

Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the roles reversed dramatically. Sudharsan produced a sensational century, hammering 100 off 58 balls with 11 fours and five sixes, while Gill rotated strike and absorbed pressure.

Against CSK on May 21, both attacked equally, but Gill's strike rate burst in the Powerplay tilted momentum decisively.

That flexibility is what separates them from most opening pairs. They adapt according to conditions, match situations and bowling combinations.

GT have won the vast majority of matches in which Gill and Sudharsan have produced century stands, largely because those partnerships have allowed the side to dominate games early and dictate tempo throughout.

The bowlers who have suffered the most are opposition seamers inside the Powerplay. Gill especially targets hard lengths with crisp pull shots and lofted drives, while Sudharsan has punished spinners who bowl too full or too straight in the middle overs.

Opening batting GT's main weapon in IPL 2026

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan celebrates after scoring a fifty. Photograph: BCCI

The pair's rise has also transformed GT's overall identity.

Since their inception in 2022, the earlier seasons often saw Gujarat depend heavily on finishing power and bowling depth. This year, their opening batting has become their biggest weapon.

With the playoffs approaching, Gujarat Titans now look like one of the most balanced sides in the competition -- explosive at the top, stable in the middle and disciplined with the ball.

Gill's captaincy has matured visibly, while Sudharsan has evolved into an elite T20 batter.

Against the Chennai Super Kings, the partnership once again laid the perfect foundation for a massive score. CSK never recovered from the early assault, eventually crumbling under scoreboard pressure.

The win saw Gujarat seal a top two spot.

And if GT go all the way this season, the story of their campaign will inevitably begin with two batters who have turned opening partnerships into an art form.