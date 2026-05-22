Ruturaj Gaikwad Penalised For Slow Over-Rate Against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad faces a hefty fine for a slow over-rate during their recent IPL match against Gujarat Titans, impacting the team's performance and financial standing.

IMAGE: CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was fined Rs 24 lakh for exceeding the over rate. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain of Chennai Super Kings, has been fined for a slow over-rate during their IPL match.

The fine was levied after Chennai Super Kings' match against Gujarat Titans.

Gaikwad received a fine of INR 24 lakhs for the over-rate offence.

Other members of the Playing XI also received fines for the over-rate violation.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Gujarat Titans.

IPL Over-Rate Penalty Details

Gujarat Titans sealed a top-two finish in the IPL playoffs with a commanding 89-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in their final league match in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The defeat also ended the five-time champions' slim hopes of qualifying for the last four.

"As this was his team's second offence (first offence in Match 18) of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 24 lakhs," said an IPL media advisory issued on Friday.

The remaining members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, have been fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lower.