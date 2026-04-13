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BCCI Adjusts IPL 2026 Schedule Due Elections in Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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Last updated on: April 13, 2026 19:54 IST

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Due to the upcoming municipal elections in Gujarat, the BCCI has announced a revised IPL 2026 schedule, swapping the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match dates and locations.

Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: CSK will play a home game against GT on April 26 in Chennai and will play the return leg in Ahmedabad on May 21. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • The BCCI has revised the IPL 2026 schedule due to municipal elections in Gujarat.
  • The Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings match originally scheduled for April 26 in Ahmedabad will now be played in Chennai.
  • The return fixture between CSK and GT, initially set for May 21 in Chennai, has been moved to Ahmedabad.
  • The schedule change ensures minimal disruption during the Gujarat municipal corporation elections.

The BCCI on Monday revised the schedule of the Indian Premier League 2026, swapping the fixtures between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on April 26 and May 21, citing municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat on April 26.

The afternoon match between GT and CSK, originally slated to be played in Ahmedabad on April 26, will now be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting at 3:30 PM IST.

 

Accordingly, the return fixture between CSK and GT, scheduled for May 21 in the evening, has been shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the match set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Reason for the IPL Schedule Change

"The change has been necessitated in view of the municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled on April 26, 2026," the BCCI said in a release.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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