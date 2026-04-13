Kishan's Knock and Late Surge Power SRH to Big Total

Ishan Kishan's blistering 91 and late fireworks from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Salil Arora powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a formidable total against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan bats en route his 44-ball 91 against Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ishan Kishan's aggressive batting, scoring 91 off 44 balls, was instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad's strong start.

Heinrich Klaasen contributed a valuable 40 off 26 balls, forming a crucial partnership with Kishan.

Late hitting from Nitish Reddy (28 off 13) and Salil Arora (24* off 13) propelled SRH past 200.

Jofra Archer took 2 wickets for Rajasthan Royals, but was expensive, conceding 37 runs in 4 overs.

Riyan Parag's bold move to bowl himself paid off with the crucial wicket of Travis Head.

Skipper Ishan Kishan blazed away to a scintillating 44-ball 91 before a late charge by Nitish Reddy and Salil Arora lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 216 for six against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

SRH skipper Kishan looked in sublime touch during his stay in the middle, hitting eight fours and six sixes while sharing 88 runs with Heinrich Klaasen (40 off 26 balls).

Towards the end, Reddy smashed a 13-ball 28 and Salil Arora remained not out on 24 off 13 balls to prop up SRH.

Abhishek Sharma goes for duck

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

At the start of SRH innings, Abhishek Sharma looked to go for a big shot on the first ball and danced down the wicket, only to manage a slice off a Jofra Archer (2/37 in 4 overs) delivery for Ravi Bishnoi to complete a neat catch in the deep.

Kishan flicked Archer over short fine leg for a four and then deposited one into the stands over deep mid wicket for a six.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Travis Head. Photograph: BCCI

In the next over, Kishan cleared third man for a maximum against Nandre Burger. He then whacked Sandeep Sharma over his head for a big six and followed that up with a four off Tushar Deshpande through the midwicket region.

Even as Kishan found the boundaries with ease, Travis Head was struggling to get going and his stay came to an end when RR skipper Riyan Parag had him caught in the deep by Donovan Ferreira for a rusty 18-ball 18. It was a bold move by Parag to bring himself in right after the powerplay, and it paid dividends.

Kishan gets to his half-ton in 30 deliveries

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Unperturbed by Head's dismissal, Kishan went about his task with absolute clarity and reached his 50 in 30 balls, with a huge six over deep midwicket off leg-spinner Bishnoi.

Thanks to the flurry of boundaries by Kishan, SRH's 100 was up in 10.3 overs with Deshpande leaking 21 runs in that over.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Klaasen lofted Bishnoi over long-on for a six, following it up with a four off Archer.

Kishan then collected three successive boundaries off Archer to move to 91, even as the lights went off briefly inside the stadium.

IMAGE: Sandeep Sharma holds on to the catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan. Photograph: Reuters

Going for one too many, Kishan miscued an attempted pull and Sandeep held on to the ball off his own bowling despite a collision with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Key Statistics

SRH have breached the 200-run mark in seven of their last eight outings. No other team has more 200-plus totals since 2024.

SRH's 200-plus totals:

2013 to 2023: 15

Since 2024: 15