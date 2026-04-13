RCB's Tim David Gets Demerit Point for Umpire Breach; Pandya Fined

RCB batter Tim David fined 25% of his match fee and given a demerit point for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct, while MI captain Hardik Pandya penalised Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate.

IMAGE: Tim David was seen checking the ball and no giving it to the umpires even after several requests. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Key Points The Indian Premier League confirmed a Level 1 Code of Conduct breach by Tim David.

Offence related to Article 2.4 — disobeying umpire’s instructions.

First incident: Refused to hand over the ball after it was changed in the 18th over.

Second incident: Repeated the act in the 20th over, leading to sanction.

Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for violation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the marquee clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

'Tim David, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 20 against Mumbai Indians (MI),' IPL said in a statement.

David was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "disobeying an umpire's instruction during a match."

The first incident occurred when the umpires changed the ball during the 18th over (17.2) of RCB's batting innings. He wanted to have a look at the ball and did not hand it over despite being repeatedly asked to do so by the umpires.

The second incident occurred during the 20th over (19.2), when he again did not hand over the ball to the umpires, amounting to repeated failure to comply with the instructions or directives of the umpires.

David admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

Also, MI skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined for a slow over-rate.

'Hardik Pandya, Captain, MI, has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, he has been fined Rs 12 lakhs,' the statement concluded.