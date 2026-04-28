Why Modern Batters Struggle Against Hard Lengths: Steyn

Cricket legend Dale Steyn explains why modern batters are struggling against hard lengths, leading to collapses like Delhi Capitals' recent batting failure in the IPL.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood shared seven wickets among them to send DC packing for 75 all out. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Dale Steyn believes modern batters are not preparing enough for hard lengths.

Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar exposed this flaw in the Delhi Capitals' batting lineup.

Steyn notes batters aren't scared, but lack practice against specific bowling lengths.

Herschelle Gibbs adds batters aren't charging down the pitch enough to disrupt bowlers' lengths.

After Delhi Capitals' stunning collapse, South African great Dale Steyn said modern batters are not preparing enough for hard lengths, a flaw exposed by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the IPL in New Delhi on Monday night.

Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar ripped apart the Delhi Capitals' batting line-up by taking six wickets in first four overs, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru dismiss DC for a mere 75 in 16.3 overs.

The Technical Skill Problem

Steyn said batters are not scared anymore but they just do not practice enough for the lengths that the likes of Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar, Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer tend to bowl.

"Watching Bhuvi, Hazelwood, throw KG and Archer in there too, there's a genuine fear from batters not because they scared, but they know exactly where these greats are going to bowl but don't practice enough in that area to have answers," (sic) Steyn wrote on X.

"The fear is technical skill, too deep into the tournament to change now, watch these bowlers continue to dominate. Its called a HARD length for a reason…" (sic) Steyn added.

Gibbs' Batting Perspective

Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs gave the batting perspective to Steyn's observations, saying that batters do not charge against bowlers down the pitch enough against these bowlers to disturb their lengths.

"No batter keen to run at them to get them off their lengths," Gibbs replied.

Delhi Capitals, who had slipped to 8 for six at one stage, eventually crawled to 13 for six after six overs to record the lowest-ever powerplay score in the IPL.

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals racked up 264-2, briefly the season's highest total, and yet watched helplessly as Punjab Kings pulled off a record chase with seven balls to spare.

Two days later, however, on a different, livelier surface at the same Arun Jaitley Stadium, Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar claimed seven wickets between them and bundled out Delhi for 75.

Swing does it for Bhuvi, Hazlewood

Delhi lost six wickets inside four overs, a stark contrast to the batting carnage often seen during powerplays.

Both Bengaluru seamers bowled the conventional test match length and got the ball to swing around.

"Even I'm surprised the way the wicket played," Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar said.

"The way they hit those areas and got that bit of swing, that was tremendous to see. I think the swing was normal, and the good thing was we got early wickets and that's why it kept us in the driving seat."

Delhi captain Axar Patel said they struggled against two world-class bowlers.

"They swing the ball and have done it at every ground," he added.

"If our openers or one-down batters had batted one or two more overs, it could have been a different score or a different match. Credit to them for the way they bowled."