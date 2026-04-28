IPL 2026: How Bhuvi, Hazlewood dismantled DC in Powerplay with pace, precision

Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood triggered a record-breaking collapse to steer RCB to a dominant nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals game in the Indian Premier League, New Delhi, April 27, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru reduced Delhi Capitals to a record 13/6 in the Powerplay, the lowest in IPL history.

Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) shared seven wickets in a devastating new-ball spell.

RCB chased down 76 in 6.3 overs to complete a crushing nine-wicket victory.

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In a format often dominated by batters, Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a rare fast-bowling masterclass to outplay Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in the Indian Premier League 2026 on Monday, April 27, 2026.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium where Punjab overhauled a record target of 265 with consummate ease roughly 48 hours ago, RCB made no mistakes from the start after captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to field.

Hazlewood, Bhuvi rip through Delhi in Powerplay

The damage was done early by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, who tore through Delhi’s top order with a devastating new-ball spell. In conditions where big scores have become the norm, the RCB pace duo reduced the hosts to 8 for six in just four overs, effectively ending the contest within the Powerplay.

Delhi’s score of 13 for six in the first six overs is now the lowest Powerplay total in IPL history.

It was also the first time in the league that two bowlers claimed three wickets each inside the Powerplay of the same innings.

The early collapse left Delhi with no way back as they were bowled out for 75 in 16.3 overs.

Bhuvi's incisive spell swings it RCB's way

Bhuvneshwar set the tone from the first over, troubling batters with movement off the pitch. His deliveries swung late, seamed sharply, and stayed low at times, forcing errors.

He picked up three quick wickets in a probing opening spell, finishing with remarkable figures of 3 for 5 in three overs -- one of the most economical spells seen in the shortest format.

Bhuvi struck with his second delivery of the match, castling the young Sahil Parakh with a yorker which swung late to uproot the debutant’s middle stump.

He sent back Tristan Stubbs and DC Skipper Axar Patel in his second over with lethal outswingers to leave DC tottering at 8/5 in 3 overs.

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IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Sahil Parakh. Photograph: BCCI

The 36 year old, who has inexplicably faded away from Team India’s scheme of things, gave away just three runs, including a wide, in his first two overs.

The performance further strengthened Bhuvneshwar’s standing among IPL pacers. He now has 20 three-wicket hauls, second only to Jasprit Bumrah’s 25.

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DC find Hazlewood too hot to handle

At the other end, Hazlewood matched him stride for stride with pace and accuracy.

He struck with his very first delivery, dismissing KL Rahul -- who blasted an unbeaten 152 off 67 balls at the same ground a couple of days ago -- with a ball that hurried the batter into a mistimed pull.

The next delivery saw Sameer Rizvi returning to the dugout. Hazlewood sent in a good length delivery in the channel which moved away late forcing Rizvi to play it away from his body only to nick it to the keeper.

In his second over, Hazlewood squared Nitish Rana up with a short delivery aimed at his body. Caught in an awkward position, Rana took his eyes off as the ball kissed his gloves and ballooned to Devdutt Padikkal at gully who took a simple catch.

The Aussie returned to bowl the 17th over and wrapped things up by snaring DC’s top-scorer Abhishek Porel with a searing yorker that crashed into the base of his middle-stump.

Hazlewood, who mixed short balls with pinpoint yorkers and subtle variations, ended with 4 for 12 in 3.3 overs to be adjudged player of the match.

His figures are the second-best for RCB against Delhi, behind Jaydev Unadkat’s 5 for 25 at the same venue in 2013.

While Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood left DC in disarray, wrist-spinner Suyash Sharma (1/7) tied them up in knots with his variations and deceptive wrong 'uns. He bowled 20 dot balls in his four overs, the most by a spinner in the history of IPL.

Chasing a modest target, RCB completed the formalities in just 6.3 overs, sealing a comprehensive win with contributions from Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell.

The match, however, will be remembered for a terrific spell of fast bowling that stood out in an era increasingly defined by high-scoring games.

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