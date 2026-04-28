How RCB Stays Ahead In IPL: Krunal Pandya Explains

Krunal Pandya reveals how Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is using mental strategy and skill to gain an edge in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Kyle Jamieson. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Krunal Pandya attributes RCB's IPL success to both skill and mental strategy.

RCB's bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, are recognised for their exceptional skill set.

Krunal Pandya has evolved his bowling with variations like bouncers to outsmart batters.

Virat Kohli is praised for his consistency and impact on fitness culture in Indian cricket.

RCB is focused on the present and not looking too far ahead in the IPL tournament.

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya says the dramatic Indian Premier League contest against Delhi Capitals was decided as much by skill as by staying "one step ahead" in the mental game.

Reflecting on the comprehensive nine-wicket win, which will be remembered for an incredible capitulation of Delhi, Krunal underlined that there no demons in the wicket but just that pacers Bhuvneswar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood were exceptional.

RCB's Bowling Prowess

"To get six wickets in the powerplay, you have literally taken the game away from the opponent. The wicket wasn't that bad, but it was pure skill set and why they are among the best," Krunal said.

Krunal also shed light on his own evolution as a bowler, revealing that the introduction of variations like the bouncer and altered trajectory deliveries was a conscious attempt to outthink batters in a format increasingly dominated by power-hitting.

Krunal Pandya's Evolving Bowling Strategy

"Every year the opposition prepares for you, so it becomes a mental game as well. I was thinking what I can add to be one step ahead. That's where the bouncer and change in trajectory came in," he explained.

The left-arm spinner acknowledged that executing such variations is physically demanding, particularly for a spinner.

"It's not easy for a spinner to bowl a bouncer. A lot depends on fitness. But I've never been scared to try new things. I took it as a challenge," he said.

The Roots Of Innovation

Touching upon his cricketing roots, Krunal revealed that the seeds of his experimental approach were sown years ago while playing on matting wickets, where he was forced to innovate after being taken apart by batters.

"That's where I learnt things like bouncers and wide yorkers. Over time, roles change, but this year I felt the need to add something new, especially with how aggressively batters are playing," he said.

Despite the dominant performance, Krunal struck a cautious note on RCB's campaign, insisting that the team is not looking too far ahead in the tournament. As of now they are placed second in the table with 12 points from six wins in eight matches.

Along with Punjab Kings, RCB are favourites from here to claim top-two spot in the race to play-offs.

Virat Kohli: A Fitness Icon

The 33-year-old lauded Virat Kohli for his sustained excellence, calling him a "flag bearer" of fitness culture in Indian cricket.

"To have that consistency for so many years is unbelievable. He has changed the way people see fitness in the sport," Krunal added.