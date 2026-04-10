CSK Under Pressure to Deliver Against Delhi Capitals in IPL Clash

Chennai Super Kings desperately seek their first IPL victory against Delhi Capitals, placing immense pressure on key players like Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad to deliver a winning performance.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings need an all-round performance again Delhi Capitals if they are to break their duck this IPL season. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chennai Super Kings are under pressure to secure their first win of the IPL season against Delhi Capitals.

The opening partnership of Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to perform consistently for CSK to succeed.

Delhi Capitals aim to capitalise on CSK's struggles and secure a crucial victory.

The return of Dewald Brevis could bolster CSK's batting lineup, providing much-needed firepower.

CSK's bowlers need to improve their performance after leaking runs in previous matches.

With three losses at three different venues, CSK have begun the season on an uninspiring note and will look to find the elusive win when they face Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Saturday.

They have been found wanting in all departments and a significant improvement is needed if they are to compete with rival teams.

This will be CSK's second game of the season at Chepauk.

The absence of Dewald Brevis has also impacted the balance of the side. The explosive South African batter is expected to make a comeback from injury against Delhi Capitals. However, there is no clarity over the return of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is yet to play this season due to a calf strain.

The opening combination of Samson and Gaikwad needs to come good before things go out of reach for CSK.

Sarfaraz has shown consistency for CSK

Kartik Sharma too needs to step up in the middle while Prashant Veer has done well in the lower order. The only batter who has shown consistency is Sarfaraz Khan who has a point to prove this season.

The CSK bowlers leaked 250 runs against RCB, a total that proved too steep for the batters. Barring Khaleel Ahmed, all the bowlers leaked 12 runs or more per over.

On April 3, PBKS had chased 210 comfortably against the hosts and the bowlers need to come good against DC.

DC will look to get back to winning ways

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' David Miller looks dejected after losing his wicket against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India on Wednesday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Delhi Capitals would be hurting from their one-run loss against Gujarat Titans in Delhi on Wednesday. The Axar Patel-led side knows the importance of momentum in a highly-competitive tournament like the IPL and would be determined to compound CSK's woes with an all-round performance.

David Miller refusing the single on the penultimate ball to tie the game against Titans would remain a talking point for the rest of the season but that surely won't be discussed in the dressing room.

It could, however, play on the mind of the South African who backed himself to finish the game for his team but fell agonisingly short.

Pacer Mukesh Kumar leaked 55 runs his four overs on Wednesday, forcing him to review his plans in the powerplay.

In Mitchell Starc's absence, Lungi Ngidi has done the job for the team by extending his frugal ways since the T20 World Cup.

KL Rahul got welcome runs with the bat after couple of failures, leaving only Nitish Rana in the top order to make an impact.

Head-to-Head Record

CSK and Delhi Capitals have met 31 times in the IPL, with the Chennai outfit having a clear upperhand securing 19 wins. Delhi Capitals have registered 12 victories.

Historically, CSK has dominated DC at home, with 7 wins out of 9 games.

Weather and Pitch Report

Chennai is experiencing a wet spell this week and it is expected to continue. But there is good news as the rain gods are expected to stay away from Chennai as forecast predicts partly cloudy conditions with high humidity of around 80 per cent on Saturday.

The pitch has traditionally favoured spinners and it will be no different on Saturday. Batting may be good in the first innings, but pitch is expected to slow down in the second innings.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, KK Ahmed, MJ Henry.

Delhi Capitals (DC): KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan