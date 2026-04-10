Green's bowling return fails as KKR slump continues

Cameron Green took an early wicket on his bowling return, but an expensive late over helped LSG chase 182 and extend KKR's winless run.

IMAGE: Cameron Green celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant during their IPL match on Thursday. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Cameron Green made his much-anticipated return to the bowling crease on Thursday, but the Australia all-rounder was unable to help Kolkata Knight Riders snap out of their winless run in the Indian Premier League.

Key Points Cameron Green returned to bowling after recovering from a back injury.

He had played the first three matches only as a batter.

His first over went for 12 runs, while dismissing Rishabh Pant, and he was briefly taken out of the attack.

In a crucial late over, he conceded 16 runs, including two sixes and a four.

Green, who became the IPL's most expensive overseas recruit when Kolkata paid Rs 25.2 crore ($2.77 million) for his services, played their first three matches of the season solely as a batter while completing his recovery from a lower back injury.

After contributing an unbeaten 32 in Kolkata's 181-4 against Lucknow Super Giants, the sight of Green loosening up drew cheers from a sparse Eden Gardens crowd.

Handed the ball in the ninth over, he removed Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant with his second delivery, but the over cost 12 and he was taken out of the attack.

But the 26-year-old's following over turned the game. With LSG needing 30 runs to win off the final 12 balls., Green came to bowl his second over and was smashed by Mukul Choudhary for two sixes and a four, conceding 16 runs.

Lucknow sealed victory with the last ball, leaving two-times champions Kolkata without a win after four matches. Their only point came from a washout against Punjab Kings.

Kolkata are ninth in the 10-team IPL, above Chennai Super Kings on net run rate.