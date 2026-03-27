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IPL 2026: CSK Replace Nathan Ellis with Spencer Johnson

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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March 27, 2026 18:53 IST

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CSK sign Spencer Johnson as replacement for injured Nathan Ellis ahead of IPL 2026, boosting pace attack but leaving death-over concerns.

Spencer Johnson has previously played for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

IMAGE: Spencer Johnson has previously played for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have named speedster Spencer Johnson as a replacement for injured Nathan Ellis for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

 

Johnson will join CSK for Rs 1.5 Crore as a replacement for Ellis, who is ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Johnson, who has played 13 international games (5 ODIs and 8 T20Is) for Australia and has 18 international wickets against his name, has previously represented the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL.

Key Points

  • Nathan Ellis ruled out with hamstring injury.
  • Johnson joins CSK for ₹1.5 crore ahead of IPL 2026.
  • Australian pacer has 18 wickets in 13 international matches.

Having developed a reputation as one of the finest bowlers in the T20 circuit with an exceptional skillset for death overs, Nathan Ellis' absence will no doubt leave a dent in CSK's title chances.

'Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked a player replacement for injured Nathan Ellis for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL). Spencer Johnson will join CSK for INR 1.5 Crore as a replacement for Ellis. Johnson, who has played 13 international games - 5 ODIs and 8 T20Is - for Australia & has 18 international wickets against his name, has previously represented Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL,' IPL said in a statement.

With Ellis out of the squad, the pace options left with CSK apart from Johnson are all-rounders Jamie Overton and Shivam Dube, New Zealand's Zak Foulkes, uncapped Indian pacers Gurjanpreet Singh and Mukesh Chaudhary and New Zealand stalwart Matt Henry.

Henry looks all set to lead the Super Kings' pace battery, but CSK do not have a well-proven death overs specialist in their squad.

Playing for the three-time IPL champions KKR in the last season, Johnson played only 4 games throughout the campaign and took 1 wicket, with best figures of 1/42.

CSK will start their season on March 30 against the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, at Guwahati.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

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