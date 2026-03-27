RCB Face Early Setback as Sri Lanka Withholds NOC, Thushara Doubtful for IPL 2026 Start

RCB suffer early IPL 2026 setback as Nuwan Thushara fails Sri Lanka Cricket fitness test, delaying his availability for the tournament opener.

IMAGE: Nuwan Thushara will get another chance to clear test in 4–5 days. Photograph: From the Rediff Archives

Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of at least the opening phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after failing to clear a mandatory fitness test conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket, dealing a fresh setback to the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Key Points Nuwan Thushara fails mandatory Sri Lanka Cricket fitness test.

SLC withholds NOC, ruling him out of IPL 2026 opening phase.

Players must score 17/29 across five fitness parameters to qualify.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Thushara's failure to meet the required benchmark has resulted in the Sri Lanka board withholding a no-objection certificate (NOC), making him unavailable for immediate participation in the tournament.

According to SLC guidelines, players must secure a minimum score of 17 out of 29 across five fitness parameters to be eligible for selection in overseas leagues.

SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva confirmed that the pacer did not achieve the qualifying mark. However, Thushara will have another opportunity to undergo the fitness assessment after a gap of four to five days.

The development adds to RCB's growing concerns ahead of their campaign opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The franchise is already coping with the absence of Yash Dayal.

However, the Australian quick bowler Josh Hazlewood joined the squad on Thursday.

Thushara's participation in RCB's second fixture against Chennai Super Kings on April 5 also remains doubtful. A second failure in the fitness test could potentially sideline him from competitive cricket for an extended period.

Meanwhile, other Sri Lankan players are also facing fitness-related hurdles ahead of the IPL.

Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga are yet to complete their fitness tests due to ongoing injury recoveries. Pathirana, who was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf injury and is expected to join the squad only around mid-April.

Hasaranga, signed by Lucknow Super Giants, is recovering from a hamstring issue that forced him out of the recent T20 World Cup.