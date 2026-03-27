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Home  » Cricket » Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni Under Spotlight as IPL 2026 Begins

Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni Under Spotlight as IPL 2026 Begins

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 27, 2026 15:30 IST

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Aakash Chopra backs Virat Kohli for a big IPL 2026 season, while Rohit Sharma's aggressive approach and MS Dhoni's tough role come under focus.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be looking to dominate while maintaining their styles at the Indian Premier League 2026

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be looking to dominate while maintaining their styles at the Indian Premier League 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Aakash Chopra backs Virat Kohli for standout IPL 2026 season.
  • MS Dhoni faces challenge due to age, workload and limited batting time.
  • Rohit Sharma expected to maintain aggressive batting approach.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes Virat Kohli holds a slight edge over Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni heading into the 2026 Indian Premier League, citing fitness and batting position as key factors.

The 19th edition of the IPL begins on Saturday with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, with veteran players once again in focus.

Chopra said Kohli, who opens the batting, is well placed to deliver another strong season.

 

'The focus will be on Virat Kohli again because the guy is so fit. The kind of fitness that he has achieved over a period of time makes him the best suited, also because he is an opener. The same is true for Rohit Sharma as well, but between the two of them, I still feel Virat Kohli has it a little easier just because of himself. That is the price he has to pay for the kind of fitness and legacy he has built,' Chopra said on JioHotstar.

Kohli, 37, is the IPL's all-time leading run-scorer with 8,661 runs in 267 matches. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter also holds the record for most runs in a single season and the most centuries in the tournament.

Chopra said Dhoni could face a sterner challenge due to limited game time and his role in the side.

'It is a little difficult for Dhoni as well because he is on the wrong side of 40. For him, not to play anything for 10 months, turn up for the IPL and switch on, and also play at a number where he gets only 10-12 balls, is the toughest thing to do. Then there are also 20 overs of keeping, so his job is perhaps the toughest,' he said.

On Rohit Sharma, Chopra said the Mumbai Indians batter is likely to continue his aggressive approach at the top of the order.

'When you are part of the batting order that the Mumbai Indians have, it is mandatory to set the tone for Rohit Sharma. Rohit does want to bat a certain way. He has already made his opinion very public. But if you are part of a setup where there is Quinton de Kock at the other end, followed by Tilak, Surya, Hardik, Will Jacks or Sherfane Rutherford, and then Naman Dhir, what else is the option? You need to maximise the 20 overs, which basically means maximising the first six overs.'

'So, yes, Rohit would be expected to bat the same way, see the ball, hit the ball; that is what I am thinking for the entire Mumbai Indians setup, unless the pitch is asking you to play a slightly different brand of cricket,' he added.

REDIFF CRICKET

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