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PSL 2026: Labuschagne Questions Ball Discolouration in Season Opener

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 27, 2026 12:21 IST

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Marnus Labuschagne questions unusual ball discolouration during PSL opener as white ball turns pink, raising concerns over jersey dye transfer.

Hyderabad Kingsmen' Marnus Labuschagne raises concern over ball discolouration in PSL opener

IMAGE: Hyderabad Kingsmen' Marnus Labuschagne raises concern over ball discolouration in PSL opener. Photograph: X

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne said he was left puzzled after an unusual ball discolouration issue surfaced during the Pakistan Super League season opener on Thursday.

Key Points

  • White ball turns pink, then red during match in Lahore.
  • Issue allegedly caused by jersey dye transfer.
  • Labuschagne says he has “never seen anything like this”.

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium saw the white ball gradually change colour, prompting questions from players and officials.

 

Labuschagne, who was playing for Hyderabad, raised the issue with umpires early in the match after noticing that dye from the team’s jerseys appeared to be rubbing off onto the ball, turning it pink and later a deeper shade.

'I did say to the umpires after the second over, ‘What’s going on? The ball is red, it must be from the clothes or something like that. I’ve never seen anything like this before',' Labuschagne told reporters.

While players routinely polish the ball on their clothing to maintain its condition, Labuschagne said he had not previously encountered colour transfer of this nature.

'I've seen occasions where something on a bat comes onto the ball, or when it hits the pad and takes a bit of paint off. But I've never seen this happen with clothing. I'm sure they'll sort it out in the next few games,' he added.

Lahore went on to win the match, while Hyderabad responded with a light-hearted post on social media, congratulating their opponents on winning their 'first pink-ball game'.

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