IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians Rise Again?

This is a franchise built on resilience and has often stumbled but risen with a vengeance, fiercer and hungrier.

The question is: when will that happen, and why did it not start from their home ground?

IMAGE: Mumbai Indian players celebrate the fall of an RCB wicket at the Wankhede stadium, April 12, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points MI stars have delivered for India in the recent World Cup triumph, but are not doing the same for MI.

There was more hush than applause from the MI fans as mistimed strokes and poor bowling were aplenty.

Jasprit Bumrah, their strike bowler, going without a wicket in his fifth consecutive game is a matter of alarming concern.

It was a delightful sight for anyone entering the Wankhede stadium.

This venue was dressed in Mumbai Indians colours, with towering cut-outs of Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav beckoning everyone to watch them in full flow.

Unfortunately, in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, April 12, 2026, none of them rose to the challenge with big scores, and MI lost by 18 runs.

Five-time champions MI are stumbling having lost three of their four IPL 2026 matches. Their fans had arrived early to enjoy top class cricket from their team and were seated below the stadium roof painted in MI's blue and gold colours with hopes in their hearts.

What they got instead was heartbreak. A vibrant Royal Challengers top order, comprising opener Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and Skipper Rajat Patidar, struck half-centuries, while for Mumbai, except for Sherfane Rutherford, none crossed the 50-run mark.

IMAGE: The towering cut-outs of Mumbai Indians stars at the Wankhede. Photograph: K R Nayar

Wankhede is always a bowl-first venue during night matches due to the heavy dew. On Sunday, RCB went on to post 240 for 4, the highest IPL score recorded at the ground, and produced a rare instance of a team defending a total after losing the toss.

It was an exceptionally hot day too, with Rohit Sharma being forced to retire owing to a hamstring injury when he was on 19.

Had he stayed on, MI may have won, but the fact remains: Why were their bowlers unable to restrict RCB to a gettable total?

There was more hush than applause from the MI fans as mistimed strokes and poor bowling were aplenty.

For MI, the problems run deeper than one bad evening. They have top stars who have delivered for India in their recent World Cup triumphs but are not doing the same for MI.

Their once feared bowling now seems to lack the sting. Jasprit Bumrah, their strike bowler, going without a wicket in his fifth consecutive game is a matter of alarming concern.

IMAGE: The Wankhede Stadium roof painted in MI's blue and gold colours. Photograph: K R Nayar

In IPL history, one has seen MI return strongly, but right now they are struggling. This is a franchise built on resilience and has often stumbled but risen with a vengeance, fiercer and hungrier.

The question is: When will that happen, and why did it not start from their home ground?

For this to happen, MI need to rediscover their discipline, and their captain, Hardik Pandya, needs to steer them through the storm.

Right now, the former champions are down, but maybe not drowning, and certainly not beyond rising again.

Asha Bhosle Tribute At Wankhede

IMAGE: K R Nayar at the colourfully dressed entrance of the Wankhede stadium. Photograph: K R Nayar

The legendary singer Asha Bhosle had passed away in the morning, and the match began after observing a minute's silence in her memory.

She lived a half an hour drive from the stadium and was a huge admirer of Sachin Tendulkar.

She had once remarked that Tendulkar is a blend of Sunil Gavaskar's elegance and Viv Richards's aggression.

Many arrived at the stadium listening to her famous song Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja... that was being played on television along with the news of her passing away.

It was a disappointing day for Mumbaikars shaded in sporting and emotional sorrow.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff