'Mumbai Indians need to look beyond Bumrah's four overs'

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis says Mumbai Indians must address their over-reliance on Jasprit Bumrah and improve their Powerplay performance to achieve consistency.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah appeals for the wicket of Virat Kohli during the IPL 2026 match on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Faf du Plessis believes Mumbai Indians are too reliant on Jasprit Bumrah and need to find solutions beyond his four overs.

Mumbai Indians' bowling attack needs to be assessed, especially in high-scoring games, to identify where they are conceding runs.

Sunil Gavaskar highlights Mumbai Indians' struggles in the Powerplay, both in batting and bowling.

Mumbai Indians need to reduce their over reliance on Jasprit Bumrah if they are to gain consistency in IPL 2026, said former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

Mumbai Indians, perennial slow-starters, have lost three games on the bounce after winning their tournament opener.

The MI bowlers struggled as they conceded 240 runs against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In reply, the MI batters finished on 222/5 in their 20 overs to lose by 18 runs -- their third defeat in a row in IPL 2026. They slipped to eighth in the standings with just two points from four matches.

Pacer Bumrah is their trump card but is yet to pick up a wicket in four games. Du Plessis reckons MI need to look beyond Bumrah's four overs and use their pace spearhead judiciously at the same time.

'MI need to maximise Bumrah's impact'

"When you look at that bowling attack, especially in high-scoring games of 250 or more, you have to assess what the rest of the attack is conceding beyond Bumrah's four overs, which are usually very economical. That's where Mumbai Indians need to find answers," du Plessis told Star Sports.

"They need to maximise Bumrah's impact by using him at key stages, but it doesn't get any easier with strong batting line-ups continuing to dominate. They will need to sit down and reassess their approach, particularly in the Powerplay, whether that involves tactical changes or bringing in different personnel."

Powerplay Performance Under Scrutiny

India great Sunil Gavaskar feels Mumbai Indians need to improve in the powerplay both on batting and bowling front.

"They needed to score at least 12 runs more to stay on track with the required rate, but they couldn't manage that. Even while rotating strike, the required rate kept climbing. That is an area they need to address.

"As Hardik Pandya mentioned, both their batting and bowling Powerplays are not yielding the kind of results needed to take control of the game," said Gavaskar.