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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Saif-Kareena, Taimur-Jeh Watch RCB Beat MI At Wankhede

IPL 2026: Saif-Kareena, Taimur-Jeh Watch RCB Beat MI At Wankhede

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 13, 2026 07:03 IST

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Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor attended the MI-RCB clash with family.

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan along with their children Taimur and Jehangir inside the stadium before the match

IMAGE: Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor-Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan along with their children Taimur and Jehangir at the Wankhede stadium before the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Saif's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also at the game.
  • Taimur sported an MI jersey; his mum has said before that he is a huge fan of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of who were playing Sunday's game.
 

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor were spotted at the Wankhede stadium during the IPL 2026 game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday.

Seen along with them were the couple's children Taimur and Jehangir as well as Saif's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Taimur and Kareena  

IMAGE: Taimur and Kareena. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Taimur sported an MI jersey; his mum has said before that he is a huge fan of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of who were playing Sunday's game.

Taimur's grandfather Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi captained India as did his great grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi.

Ibrahim-Kareena in deep discussion

Ibrahim and Kareena in a chat during the match 

IMAGE: Ibrahim and Kareena were seen chatting during the match. Photograph: Screengrab/X

The camera also panned on Ibrahim -- who is, by some accounts, a good cricketer -- and Kareena in a discussion as MI struggled to get going in their chase of a record 241 at the venue.

RCB eventually won by 18 runs, but not before some late fireworks by Impact Player Sherfane Rutherford who slammed 9 sixes enroute his 31-ball 71.

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