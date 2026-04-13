IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya's Wild Celebrations Anger Hardik?

Wankhede stadium went abuzz after a fired-up Krunal Pandya bowled a sharp bouncer to Hardik Pandya in the eighth over.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya celebrates with Romario Shepherd after Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya's dismissal. Photograph: BCCI

Krunal Pandya's over-the-top celebrations after Hardik Pandya's dismissal during Sunday's IPL 2026 match at the Wankhede stadium set social media ablaze.



The stadium went abuzz after a fired-up Krunal bowled a sharp bouncer to Hardik in the eighth over. Hardik calmly swayed out of the way before he gave his brother a cold stare to clearly signal tension between the two.

The two brothers, who started their IPL careers together at Mumbai Indians, don't seem to be on talking terms anymore.



There was further drama after Hardik, who smashed a quickfire 40 from 22 balls, was caught at deep point by Romario Shepherd off Jacob Duffy.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya walks back after his dismissal. Photograph: Screengrab via Star Sports/X

While Krunal erupted in wild celebrations alongside Shepherd, the cameras also zoomed on Hardik's death stare as he walked back to the pavilion.

Bhaivalry was at it's peak, emotions running high #MIvRCB ' [Mumbai Indians, Rohit, Kohli, Tilak, Rajat Patidar] pic.twitter.com/CTEtAgcNiB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 12, 2026

Fans pointed out that this was probably the first time Krunal had celebrated Hardik's wicket so wildly even though they have been playing for different teams in the last five IPL seasons.



Many believe the rift emerged after Hardik's separation from Natasa Stankovic in 2024.

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