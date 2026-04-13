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Why Krunal Pandya Bowled A Bouncer To Hardik

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 11:48 IST

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Krunal Pandya reveals his T20 bowling philosophy, highlighting the importance of adaptability, trusting his gut, and staying ahead of the game in the fast-paced world of IPL cricket.

Krunal Pandya

IMAGE: RCB spinner Krunal Pandya excelled with the ball, with tidy figures of 1/26 in four overs in a high-scoring IPL 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Krunal Pandya relies on gut feeling rather than pre-planning when bowling bouncers in T20 cricket.
  • Pandya emphasises the importance of adapting to the evolving nature of T20 cricket, especially with the Impact Player rule.
  • Krunal Pandya believes finger spinners need to evolve to survive on flat tracks with strong batting lineups.
  • Sherfane Rutherford acknowledges Mumbai Indians need to address small margins after their third consecutive defeat.
  • Krunal Pandya suggests Virat Kohli's ankle issue is minor and he should be 'fine'.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru spin bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya says he does not pre-plan sending down his bouncers but uses the delivery as per his gut feeling and to be one step ahead of the batters.

Krunal produced a measly spell of 4-0-26-1 as RCB defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in the IPL 2026 match in Mumbai on Sunday. In reply to RCB's monumental 240 for four, Mumbai Indians finished on 222 for five to suffer their third defeat in four games.

 

"I have never shied away from trying different and new things because with the Impact Player rule, previously, you had No 6 or 7 as all-rounders and batsmanship was quite different. But now there are pure batters (coming in) at No. 8," Krunal told reporters after the match.

"… and plus the skill sets, young boys like Mukul (Choudhary) and Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) are hitting from ball one consistently. As a bowler, I want to be one step ahead with the skillset and mental part as well.

"I am glad that it is coming out well and hope that in this format, there are finger spinners who survive and who can take something out of it and do well because for finger spinner with having flat tracks and eight batters, it has become very difficult," Krunal added.

Krunal Pandya's Bowling Approach

Krunal said he does not prepare too much with his surprise bouncer -- one that batters tend to leave alone -- and there is no specific plan to use them as well.

The RCB spinner caught everyone's attention when he bowled a quick bouncer to younger brother Hardik, who just swayed out of the way.

"I am someone who follows my gut. I don't pre-plan that I want to bowl the fourth or fifth or sixth ball (as a) bouncer. There are days where I will bowl two bouncers back to back and suddenly I will bowl first ball and the sixth ball," he said.

"But yeah, it is more sort of gut feeling when to bowl which ball and I just commit 100 per cent to that. People tend to speak a lot about my bouncers and the balls which looks quite different and funny.

"… but I have always worked on the basics of my bowling and if you see I am tall and I have been able to get that bounce, I have (also) been able to get batsmen out with spin and deceiving in the flight," he added.

Krunal said Virat Kohli should be "fine" after the batting superstar did not take field in the second half of the game owing to an ankle-related trouble.

"I have not spoken to the physio yet but I think he will be fine. I guess (there is) nothing to worry," Krunal said.

Mumbai Indians' Perspective

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians batter Sherfane Rutherford admitted that his side will have to go back to the drawing board after they suffered their third defeat on the trot.

"We always take the learnings. We need to go back to the drawing board and try and strengthen on the small margins. We are a good team and three games do not make us a bad team," Rutherford said.

"It's a long tournament, and in a long tournament, it's not how you start but it's how you pick up momentum. I think, moving forward, that will be the most important thing for us," he added.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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