Arshdeep Singh's Back-To-Basics Approach Pays Off

Arshdeep Singh's resurgence in the IPL is attributed to a back-to-basics approach and targeted bowling practice, according to Punjab Kings coach Sairaj Bahutule.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Arshdeep Singh regained his form by focusing on basic techniques and target bowling.

PBKS coach Sairaj Bahutule credits Arshdeep's self-awareness and understanding of his strengths.

Arshdeep Singh became the first bowler to complete 100 wickets for Punjab Kings in IPL.

Ricky Ponting's positive influence has improved Prabhsimran Singh's batting approach.

Shreyas Iyer's understanding of his game and optimal execution have contributed to his success.

India and Punjab Kings' pacer Arshdeep Singh did not have the brightest of starts in the IPL this year but a back-to-basics approach, including a lot of "target bowling" in the nets, has helped him regain his form, says his franchise coach Sairaj Bahutule.

For the first time in three matches at the Wankhede Stadium, where batters have ruled the roost, Arshdeep turned up with a terrific opening spell accounting for Ryan Rickelton (2) and Suryakumar Yadav (0). He later dismissed Sherfane Rutherford (1) to return 4-0-22-3 on Thursday night.

Apart from striking in different spells, Arshdeep got the new ball to swing and move off the surface precariously while nailing most of his yorkers correctly at the death.

Arshdeep Singh's Bowling Adjustments

"He started off with his first two games really well and then because of the (nature of) pitches, there are lots of demands in terms of variations and sometimes, what happens is (that) you forget to bowl your stock ball," Bahutule, who is PBKS' spin bowling coach, told reporters after the match.

"But he is a very self-aware (bowler) and understands the nuances of the game. He went back to his basics in the last couple of days, did a lot of spot and target bowling and he really came back with understanding that he has to just focus on what he does best.

"He was very clear in his mindset...understand what works for you, what your strengths are and precisely that is what he did," the former India player added.

The Impact of Pace and Action

Bahutule said Arshdeep's action and the pace with which he bowls were responsible for his performance.

"I think it is a mixture of both. He is a leading bowler in T20 cricket, in terms of wickets also, as well as the one who has the ability to swing," he said about Arshdeep who became the first bowler to complete 100 wickets for Punjab Kings in IPL.

Ricky Ponting's Influence on Prabhsimran Singh

Bahutule credited head coach Ricky Ponting's presence for the change in Prabhsimran Singh's approach, who smacked a match-winning 80 not out off 39 balls (11 fours, two sixes).

"(It has) a lot to do with Ricky also being in the changing room. He himself being so positive, he rubs it across to all the batters in terms of approaching innings and Prabh has responded really well to that," Bahutule said.

Shreyas Iyer's Game Understanding

Bahutule said PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer also has a better understanding of what a bowler would attack him with. Iyer struck 66 from 35 balls with five fours and four sixes while forging a rapid 139-run stand with Prabhsimran.

"Over the period of time, he's really understood his game. He really works hard in knowing what is working for him, (and) what is not working for him.

"Everybody has their understanding of bowling that short ball to him. But he's become so smart at it that he understands when he is going to bowl that and he is very much ready for it," Bahutule pointed out.

"Not only his smartness, but his execution also has become very optimal and with a lot of clarity and understanding the situation of the game," he added.

Arshdeep Singh's performance is crucial for Punjab Kings' chances of qualifying for the IPL playoffs. His ability to take early wickets and bowl effectively at the death will be key to their success in upcoming matches. Punjab Kings will need consistent performances from their key players to compete with the top teams in the league.