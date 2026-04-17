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Is This IPL 2026's Best Catch?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 06:35 IST

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Shreyas Iyer's gravity-defying relay catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya has become an instant IPL 2026 highlight, showcasing incredible athleticism and game awareness.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer stops the ball from going over the boundary before Xavier Bartlett takes a catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya off Marco Jansen's bowling. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Shreyas Iyer executed a sensational relay catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya in the Mumbai Indians versus Punjab Kings IPL match.
  • Iyer's awareness and composure were key to completing the difficult catch near the boundary line.
  • The catch was a match-defining moment, contributing to Punjab Kings' victory.
  • The stunning catch drew reactions of amazement from team-mates and quickly went viral on social media.
 

Shreyas Iyer produced one of the defining moments of IPL 2026 with a sensational relay catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya during the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday, April 16, 2026, night.

It came in the 18th over off Marco Jansen, right after Hardik had just cleared the ropes and looked dangerous again. The next delivery was heading in the same direction but Iyer sprinted across from long on, judged it perfectly and launched himself into a stunning reverse-cup catch while airborne.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer

Realising his momentum was taking him near the boundary, he calmly released the ball mid-air at the perfect moment, allowing Xavier Bartlett to complete the dismissal. It was sharp, instinctive, and executed under pressure.

What made it even more special was the awareness behind it -- despite being fully stretched in the air, Iyer kept control and composure to finish the relay cleanly.

The reaction said everything. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the MI dugout were left stunned in the dugout and the moment quickly went viral. Iyer then turned to the crowd and gestured for applause, acknowledging the brilliance of what had just unfolded.

Impact of the Catch

It was a match-defining piece of fielding and one of the standout moments of the season, capped by a composed all-round performance that helped PBKS seal a comfortable win.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

REDIFF CRICKET

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