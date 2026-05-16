IPL 2026: Arshdeep keeps cool despite social media backlash

Despite facing social media backlash, Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh remains focused and positive, according to the team's Head of Sports Science, showcasing his mental fortitude in the face of online scrutiny.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh has stayed away from public responses, focusing on cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Arshdeep Singh faces social media scrutiny after a viral video sparked debate.

PBKS Head of Sports Science Andrew Leipus confirms Arshdeep's mindset remains steady.

Arshdeep remains a confident and positive presence in the Punjab Kings team.

The team environment helps young players stay calm under pressure.

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has been under social media scrutiny after a viral video involving remarks about Tilak Varma sparked debate online.

But inside the team environment, there has been no sign of distraction or emotional impact, according to PBKS Head of Sports Science Andrew Leipus.

Speaking ahead of the side’s crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, Leipus made it clear that Arshdeep’s mindset and behaviour have remained steady despite the online chatter.

“In terms of his behaviour, Arsh’s (Arshdeep) pretty much a flat line,” Leipus told reporters ahead of Punjab Kings’ all-important clash against RCB in Dharamshala. “He’s not up or down. He gives his best out there. He’s been feeling a lot better physically over the last couple of weeks. So overall, he’s been pretty consistent with his behaviour and attitude.”

Arshdeep Singh's Focus on Cricket Amidst Online Noise

Despite the noise, the left-arm seamer has largely stayed away from public responses and has continued focusing on cricket.

Leipus, however, said the outside attention has not changed Arshdeep’s personality or his role within the squad.

“He’s a very loud person in the dressing room, that hasn’t changed. He’s not up and down, and he’s very calm,” Leipus added.

Arshdeep's Positive Influence on Punjab Kings

He also highlighted that Arshdeep continues to be an important presence in the Punjab Kings setup, both on and off the field.

“He’s still incredibly confident and positive, leading from the front on and off the field. He’s a very sociable guy, he doesn’t stand apart from anyone else. He’s in the mix, he’s at breakfast with everyone,” Leipus said.

“So from that perspective, they keep a lid on all the anxieties that might develop when the pressure’s on, which is fantastic. We’ve got quite a young team and they’re hopefully picking up on those vibes and staying calm. That calmness at the top and the lack of fluctuation in behaviour is very positive.”