IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Faces Ban Call For Alleged Racist Remark

Retired spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan demands strict action against Arshdeep Singh for the Punjab Kings pacer's alleged racist remarks directed at Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh has built a massive social media presence with more than six million followers on Instagram through his popular reels and vlogs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Arshdeep Singh faced backlash for remarks directed at Tilak Varma in a viral Snapchat video.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan called for the Punjab Kings pacer to be banned for the rest of IPL 2026.

The controversy has sparked renewed debate over racism and player conduct in cricket.

A social media video involving Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has triggered widespread criticism, with retired India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan demanding strict punishment over remarks directed at Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma.

The controversy began after Arshdeep posted a Snapchat video ahead of Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

In the clip, Arshdeep pointed the camera towards Tilak and made a remark referencing his skin tone, saying 'Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya? (Hey, dark one, have you applied sunscreen?).'

Arshdeep then turned the camera towards MI batter Naman Dhir and called him the 'real Noor (light)' from Punjab.

The video quickly went viral and drew criticism online, with several users calling Arshdeep's comments insensitive and inappropriate.

Siva demands action

Reacting strongly to the clip, Sivaramakrishnan urged cricket authorities to suspend Arshdeep for the remainder of the IPL 2026 season. The fast bowler, Siva said, should only receive payment on a pro-rata basis if disciplinary action is taken.

Such remarks, Siva said, are often dismissed as dressing-room humour, allowing similar behaviour to continue unchecked in cricket circles. Players should face strict consequences if they cross the line, Siva asserted.

In a series of posts on X, Siva recalled he faced racial abuse during his playing days and warned that he could reveal names if the BCCI decides to act strongly against discrimination.

'Nobody believed me. Everyone mocked and trolled me. Arshdeep should be banned this season and should be paid on a pro rata basis. The players today should be hit where it hurts the most,' Siva posted.

'I will name people who racially abused me if BCCI will take action against them,' he added.

Debate grows on player conduct

The incident has reignited debate around player behaviour and social media responsibility in the IPL. While no official statement has yet been issued by the BCCI or IPL authorities, the clip continues to attract strong reactions online.

The controversy comes at a sensitive time in the tournament, with teams battling for playoff qualification and players remaining under constant public scrutiny.

Controversies add to Punjab's misery

After registering six straight wins, Punjab Kings lost their next five matches and are starting at an early exit from IPL 2026.

Arshdeep has had an ordinary season so far, scalping 13 wickets from 12 games at a poor economy of 9.69.