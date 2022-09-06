News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar urges fans

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar urges fans

Source: PTI
September 06, 2022 21:48 IST
IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh was vehemently criticised and trolled on social media for spilling a catch in the crucial Super 4 clash against Pakistan. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday backed Arshdeep Singh and urged the fans to keep cricket "free from personal attacks" after the young pacer faced vitriolic online abuse in the aftermath of India's five-wicket loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

 

The 23-year-old left-arm pacer was vehemently criticised and trolled on social media for spilling a catch in the crucial Super 4 clash against Pakistan.

"Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let's keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks. @arshdeepsinghh keep working hard," Tendulkar tweeted.

".. and give the best reply by performing on the field. I am keenly following you. My best wishes."

Arshdeep got a lot of flak after dropping Asif Ali in the 18th over off the bowling of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The dropped catch proved vital as Asif hit a six and a four off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over, which went for 19 runs.

Arshdeep bounced back after that fielding lapse as he trapped Ali leg before wicket with a perfect yorker in the final over but could prevent Pakistan from scoring seven runs in the final over.

However, such was the vitriol online abuse, that some fans hacked and edited Arshdeep's wikipedia page, adding the objectionable term "Khalistani" by his name.

The hacker changed Arshdeep's named to Major Arshdeep Singh Langra and then Major Arshdeep Singh Bajwa. Soon corrective measures were taken and the page was restored to its original form.

Among other cricketers, Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan too backed the young seamer.

"Under pressure, anyone can make a mistake. It's a big match and the situation was tight," Kohli had said during the post-match press conference.

"I remember when I first played in the Champions Trophy. Against Pakistan, I remember I hit a very bad shot off Shahid Afridi. Till 5 am next morning, I was only staring at the ceiling, unable to sleep.

"I thought I'll never get a game again, my career is over. So it's natural to feel like this."

Source: PTI
ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

