Rediff.com  » News » Arshdeep Singh India's pride, every Indian stands with him: BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 06, 2022 16:03 IST
Describing cricketer Arshdeep Singh as the "pride of India", BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said every citizen stands with the left-arm bowler.

IMAGE: India's Arshdeep Singh during the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chugh also welcomed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's action against Wikipedia for letting Khalistani slurs pop up on Singh's page after he dropped a catch at a crucial juncture of the India-Pakistan T-20 match in Dubai on Sunday.

 

"Arshdeep is the pride of India. He is a rising star from Punjab and every Indian stands with him. Strict legal action must be taken against those posting hate remarks against him," Chugh, who is also from Punjab, said.

The bowler, however, also received support on Twitter with a campaign #IStandWithArshdeep. Leaders in Punjab, cutting across party lines, too came out in his support.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Anyone can make mistakes: Kohli backs Arshdeep
Arshdeep's fate same as Chetan Sharma's
India Issues Notice to Wikipedia Over False Arshdeep Link
Mistry cremated, Ratan Tata's stepmom attends funeral
Cong to launch Bharat jodo yatra from TN tomorrow
'Big Boost': Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vax cleared
Bavuma to captain South Africa at T20 World Cup
The War Against Coronavirus

