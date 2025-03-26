IPL 2025 PIX: KKR's Varun, Moeen restrict Royals to 151

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

IMAGE: KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora celebrates after dismissing Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali worked in perfect tandem to weave their magic, as a disciplined bowling effort restricted Rajasthan Royals to a below-par 151/9 in their IPL clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Wednesday.

On a dry and sticky pitch where the ball was not coming onto the bat, KKR's new spin combination -- brought together due to Sunil Narine's injury -- proved to be their game-changer.

IMAGE: Nitish Rana is bowled by Moeen Ali of Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

Chakravarthy and Ali dismantled the Royals' middle order, picking up two wickets each in successive overs right after the powerplay, shifting the momentum in KKR's favour.

Chakravarthy, varying his pace masterfully, bowled out his quota with exceptional figures of 2/17, while Moeen Ali finished with a tidy 2/23 from his four overs.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates with teammate Venkatesh Iyer after taking the wicket of Wanindu Hasaranga. Photograph: BCCI

Seamer Vaibhav Arora (2/33) was expensive but chipped in with two crucial wickets -- regular Royals skipper Sanju Samson (13 off 11) with a yorker in the powerplay before dismissing impact substitute Shubham Dubey (9) cheaply.

Harshit Rana (2/36) was instrumental at the death, breaking Dhruv Jurel's promising innings of 33 (28) and removing the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer for just 7, both in the crucial penultimate over.

A quickfire cameo 16 from 7 balls from Jofra Archer ensured that they reached 150-mark but he fell to Spencer Johnson in the penultimate ball of their innings.

Put in, RR had looked set for a big total at 54 for 1, with a well-set Yashasvi Jaiswal (29 off 24) and local lad Riyan Parag (25 off 15) at the crease.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

Riyan, leading the Royals for the first time at his home ground, began with intent, smashing Harshit Rana for a six over square leg off just the third ball he faced.

Riyan, who knows the Barsapara pitch like the back of his hand, played the shot of the innings in the next over -- a beautifully timed lofted drive off Vaibhav Arora, sending the ball soaring straight down the ground.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Arora celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. Photograph: BCCI

Jaiswal, dropped on 19, capped off the powerplay with a six as RR finished the first six overs strongly at 54/1.

However, KKR struck back immediately. Chakravarthy, their mystery spinner, triggered the collapse in the seventh over, dismissing the dangerous-looking Parag with a well-disguised 113kph delivery.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel top-scored for RR with a composed innings of 33 off 28 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Riyan mistimed his lofted shot, and the ball soared high into the night sky before Quinton de Kock calmly took the catch after removing his helmet.

Ali compounded RR's troubles in the very next over by dismissing Jaiswal, who had looked in fine touch with two sixes and as many boundaries.

The England all-rounder continued his impact, getting rid of Wanindu Hasaranga (4), who had been promoted to No. 5 but failed to make an impact, spooning a skiddy delivery straight to mid-off.

With four wickets falling for just 15 runs, RR's innings never had the required momentum as they were at least 25 short of par-score.