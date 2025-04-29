When VVS Laxman recommended Suryavanshi to Dravid

Dravid, ever the craftsman, took Vaibhav under his wing. “He’s an exciting talent,” Dravid had said, “but part of our job is to groom him -- let him feel the environment, not throw him in too soon.”

IMAGE: At 14 years and 32 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest Indian to hit a century in the IPL. His 35-ball ton was also the fastest by an Indian in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

On a night when the Rajasthan Royals lit up the stadium in pink, it was a 14-year-old from Bihar who turned the spotlight squarely on himself with a record-breaking century -- one that wasn’t just about power-hitting but quiet resilience, tears, and the unwavering faith of mentors who saw what others didn’t.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans wasn’t just the second-fastest in IPL history -- it was the fastest ever by an Indian, surpassing legends, rewriting records, and announcing the arrival of a new star, unfiltered and unapologetic.

Long before Monday’s blitzkrieg of 7 boundaries and 11 towering sixes, there was a teary-eyed teenager sitting in a dressing room, crushed after being run out for 36. It was during a BCCI U-19 Challenger match -- the kind that barely makes the headlines -- that former India great VVS Laxman saw something in the boy that no scorecard could capture.

“In one of the games, Vaibhav was run out for 36. So, he started crying in the dressing room. When Laxman saw this, he came to him and said, ‘We don’t only see the runs here. We see people who have the skill for the long run.’ Laxman saw his potential very quickly. The BCCI has backed him too,” his childhood coach Manoj Ojha had told The Hindu in an interview last year.

That moment became a turning point as Laxman’s faith didn’t end there. He pushed for Vaibhav’s selection in a U-19 quadrangular series and later recommended him to Rahul Dravid, then mentoring the Royals.

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid celebrates as Vaibhav Suryavanshi completes his century. Photograph: BCCI

Dravid, ever the craftsman, took Vaibhav under his wing. “He’s an exciting talent,” Dravid had said, “but part of our job is to groom him -- let him feel the environment, not throw him in too soon.”

But sometimes, talent refuses to wait.

On April 19, Vaibhav made his debut against the Lucknow Super Giants. His very first ball? Launched for a six over deep square leg. A quickfire 34 followed, laced with promise, and ended in a soft dismissal — and yes, more tears.

But on April 28, he came out a changed man -- confident, composed, and blazing. Partnering Yashasvi Jaiswal for a stunning 166-run stand, he helped chase down 210 in just 15.5 overs, lifting the Royals and lighting up social media with awe and disbelief.

From dusty nets in Bihar -- a state his coach says has "no support system" for cricketers -- to rewriting IPL history, Vaibhav’s rise is a triumph of quiet backing, relentless training, and raw belief.

“I want him to leave Bihar and find a place where he’ll be nurtured,” Ojha had said. Perhaps now, states will come calling.

As for Vaibhav Suryavanshi? He’s already arrived.