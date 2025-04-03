GT Vs RCB: Who Batted Best? Vote!

Jos Buttler powered Gujarat Titans to a dominant victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a brilliant half-century. He has made a strong start at his new franchise, scoring two fifties in three games, while opener Sai Sudharsan has also been consistent at the top.



For RCB, Liam Livingstone made the most of some lifelines to notch up a half-century, while Tim David's late cameo pushed them past 160.



A look at the best knocks from the match:





Jos Buttler

Usually reliable with the gloves, Gujarat Titans wicket-keeper Jos Buttler had an off day with the gloves, missing two straightforward chances. But he more than made up for it with a match-winning half-century, steering the Titans to a comfortable six wicket win over RCB.



Signed by the Titans for a whopping Rs 15.75 crore (Rs 157.5 million) at the IPL mega auction after seven seasons at the Rajasthan Royals, Buttler has adapted seamlessly to his new role at No. 3 for the Titans.



With scores of 54, 39 and 73 not out, Buttler is the third highest run-getter in IPL 2025 with 166 runs at a strike rate of 172. His explosive form evokes memories of his stellar IPL 2022 season, where he amassed 863 runs in 17 games with four centuries.



Stepping in after Shubman Gill's early dismissal in the fifth over, Buttler wasted no time. A flicked four off Rasikh Salam got him going, and he took the pacer apart in his next over with two sixes and a four, shifting the momentum after a cautious start.



He didn't let the spinners settle down, hitting Krunal Pandya for a straight six before launching fellow Englishman Liam Livingstone for a four and a six to bring up his fifty from just 31 balls.



With Buttler hitting boundaries at will, RCB could never find their way back in the contest.



He showed his range as he played a reverse scoop off Josh Hazlewood for a six and sent the next ball flying high over midwicket for another maximum.



Buttler finished unbeaten on 73 from 39 balls, with a half dozen sixes and five fours, sealing a statement win for Titans.



His powerful knock will also help him move past the disappointment of stepping down as England's ODI captain after their early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy.



'I was pretty embarrassed,' Buttler admitted about his missed chances with the gloves. 'Due to that embarrassment, I was pretty determined to try and score some runs.'



Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone had a shaky start. Facing Mohammed Siraj's fiery first ball, he survived a close LBW shout before he enjoyed another slice of luck when trying to avoid the bouncer from Prasidh Krishna he ended up gloving it over the wicket-keeper for a four. A suicidal single to Rashid Khan at point almost ended his innings, but luck was on his side as the fielder missed the direct hit.



Struggling on 9 off 12 balls, Livingstone tried to break free but mistimed a lofted shot off spinner R Sai Kishore but Rahul Tewatia dropped a sitter at long on. Moments later, Jos Buttler messed up an easy stumping off Rashid Khan, giving Livingstone another reprieve on 21.



Taking full advantage, he smashed Rashid for a six over midwicket, then watched as Sai Kishore overran a catch in the deep, handing him another six.



Livingstone finally found his groove, hammering back-to-back sixes off Rashid to race to his fifty off 39 balls.



His luck eventually ran out when he edged a delivery from Siraj to the 'keeper for 54 off 40 balls. And he walked off without even waiting for the umpire's decision, who didn't seem sure of the edge.



Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan narrowly missed out on a third fifty in a row but his composed 49 off 36 balls laid the foundation for the Titans' easy chase.



Getting the opening position ahead of Buttler must have put some pressure on the young left-hander but so far he has thrived at the top of the order 186 runs at a strike of 157.



The 23 year old, playing his fourth season for the Titans, had a breakthrough season last year when he amassed 527 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 141, which also resulted in his India T20 debut in July.



Unlike most T20 openers, who attack from the word go, Sudharshan takes his time to get going and once he finds his range he is pretty hard to stop.



It was a similar scenario against RCB when chasing 170 on a good pitch, Sudharsan showed no rush in the early overs, preferring to get settled instead of the usual T20 tactics of making most of the Powerplay.



After scoring five from 11 balls, the left-hander broke free as he walked across to scoop Josh Hazlewood for a six over fine leg and played a beautiful straight drive off the next for a four.



Jos Buttler's aggressive knock also helped take the pressure off Sudharsan, who relied mainly on playing risk-free cricket in the middle overs.



He was quick to pick up length as he showed when he rocked back to pull Krunal Pandya for a four. He then swept fiercely towards deep midwicket -- so powerfully that Virat Kohli, attempting to stop it, injured his fingers.



He missed out on a deserved fifty when attempting another ramp shot off Hazlewood he ended up getting caught behind by wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma for 49.



Tim David

Tim David's late onslaught ensured RCB reached a competitive total.



After early setbacks, Livingstone's half-century steadied the innings, but it was David's 32 off 18 balls that provided the final flourish for the hosts.



He slammed GT's best bowler Sai Kishore for a six over midwicket in the 17th over before he went after Prasidh Krishna in the final over, slamming the pacer for two fours and a six.



He was bowled off the final ball, after a vital knock of 32 from 18 balls which helped RCB get over 160.

David, renowned for his big-hitting in T20 leagues across the world, has done well in the IPL in the last few years. He is the second highest run-getter in the death overs (16th to 20th over) since IPL 2022.



His record of 592 runs off 303 balls in the death over the IPL at a strike rate of 195 is second only to Dinesh Karthik, who smashed 607 runs off 311 balls at a strike rate of 195.

Photographs: BCCI



RCB Vs GT: Who Batted Best? Vote!