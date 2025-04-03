GT Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

Mohammed Siraj's inspired spell powered Gujarat Titans to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.



Facing his former team, Siraj was the chief architect of RCB's downfall in front of their home fans in Bengaluru, while spinner R Sai Kishore continued his impressive form in the middle overs.



For RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a disciplined spell, but the rest struggled to contain GT's batters.



A look at the best spells of the match:





Mohammed Siraj

An emotional Mohammed Siraj made a statement against his former franchise with a match-winning spell for Gujarat Titans.



'I was a bit emotional. I was here for seven years, changed my jersey from red to blue. I was emotional but once I got the ball I was fine,' Siraj said after winning the man of the match for his superb spell of 3/19 in four overs.



Siraj looked all charged after he was handed the ball to open the bowling for Titans. He was unlucky early on when Phil Salt's edge was put down by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.



However, he struck in his next over when Devdutt Padikkal, who charged the pacer, was done in completely to be bowled for four.



Salt slammed Siraj for a six over midwicket before the bowler extracted revenge the next ball in grand style.

The full delivery, clocked at 144kph, proved to be too hot to handle for Salt, who charged down the track but missed the ball and saw his stumps get scattered all over.



Siraj's initial spell of 2/15 in three overs dismantled the RCB top order as they struggled to 38/3 in six overs on a good pitch in Bengaluru.



He came back to bowl the 19th over in which he struck another vital blow when he bowled the well-set Liam Livingstone for 54, to finish with excellent figures of 3/19.



R Sai Kishore

Sai Kishore is enjoying his best ever season for Gujarat Titans, who showed great faith in him, by using the Right to Match option to retain him for Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) at the auction.



He has completely outshone senior spinner Rashid Khan in the first three games, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 7.41, while the Afghan spinner has managed just one wicket.



Introduced in the 11th over, he was unlucky not to strike in his next over when Rahul Tewatia at long on put down an easy catch off Liam Livingstone.



However, in his next over he struck with the key wicket of Jitesh Sharma, who was caught by Tewatia running to his left at long on, after he had played a good hand of 33 from 21 balls.



Kishore produced a beauty to get ride of Krunal Pandya. The carrom ball turned the other way with the left-hander getting the leading edge to offer a simple return catch back to the bowler.



He conceded 10 runs in the 17th over but still finished with splendid figures of 2/22 in four overs.



Prasidh Krishna

Returning to the IPL after three years, Prasidh Krishna is making up for lost time.



Krishna bounced back with a match-winning spell of 2/18 against Mumbai Indians and excelled with the ball against RCB with figures of 1/26 in four overs.



He made a great start, beating Rajat Patidar in his first over, while bowling five dots in a row to Jitesh Sharma in his next over. He had eight dot balls in his first two overs, while conceding three runs.



The first boundary which Prasidh conceded came in streaky fashion as Liam Livingstone trying to avoid the sharp bouncer could only glove it over the wicketkeeper for a four.



Though Tim David hit him for two fours and a six in the final over, Prasidh had the last laugh as he cleaned up the Australian with a searing yorker.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The addition of the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar has strengthened RCB's bowling attack, particularly on their batter-friendly pitches at their home ground in Bengaluru.



Defending a below-par 170 on a good pitch, Bhuvneshwar kept things tight in the Powerplay, conceding just seven runs in his first two overs.

Shubman Gill took him on in his over, launching a straight six but perished off the next ball.



Gill got a thick outside edge trying to repeat the straight lofted shot with Livingstone taking a good catch running in from deep point.



His first spell figures were an impressive 1/14 in three overs as he kept things in check in the middle overs.



Bhuvneshwar's spell of 1/23 in four overs saw him equal Dwayne Bravo as the leading wicket-taker among pacers in IPL history, with 183 scalps.

Photographs: BCCI



GT Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? Vote!