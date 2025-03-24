HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
This Moment Melted Hearts

This Moment Melted Hearts

March 24, 2025

IMAGE: Sone Martins Klaasen with daughter Laya. Photograph: BCCI
 

Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign in emphatic fashion, lighting up the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium with a jaw-dropping display of power-hitting on Sunday.

But while the SRH batters turned the game into a six-hitting spectacle, it was a little figure in the stands who quietly stole hearts -- Heinrich Klaasen's two-year-old daughter Laya.

Eyes wide with excitement, Laya watched her father go into overdrive, smashing 34 off just 14 balls in a ruthless takedown of Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack.

Laya's presence seemed to sprinkle a little magic in the sultry afternoon in Hyderabad as Klaasen's thunderous knock propelled SRH to the brink of rewriting their own -- and the IPL's -- highest-ever total of 287/3. Two late wickets in the final over denied them the record, but not the result.

Despite spirited resistance from Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel, the Royals crumbled under the weight of the chase, falling short by 44 runs.

For Klaasen, it was another power-packed masterclass. For SRH, it was a statement of intent. And for young Laya, it was a front-row seat to a memory she'll cherish -- watching her dad own the spotlight on one of the IPL's biggest stages.

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

