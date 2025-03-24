HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SRH Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

SRH Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

By HARISH KOTIAN
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 24, 2025 05:04 IST

x

The high-scoring match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals saw batters from both teams make most of a batting-friendly pitch in Hyderabad.

A lot of wickets which fell on the day were a result of the batters getting dismissed trying to hit it out of the park.

Interestingly, all 12 wickets which fell in the match were all to caught dismissals.

Abhinav Manohar made up for his batting failure with a brilliant catch at point, while Pat Cummins and Heinrich Klaasen came up with well-judged catches.

The best catches of the match:

Abhinav Manohar

Abhinav Manohar takes the catch to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Manohar came up with a stunning catch to dismiss Yashavi Jaiswal off the bowling of Simarjeet Singh, in the second over.

The Royals' left-hander cracked a powerful cut off short wide delivery from the pacer. The ball looked set to fly over point till Manohar leapt high and plucked the ball out of thin air to complete an incredible one-handed catch.

Jaiswal couldn't believe his luck as he walked back, as he rued getting out to a rank loose delivery.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins takes the catch to dismiss Nitish Rana

Cummins showed great judgement to pouch a high catch at mid-off after Nitish Rana had got a leading edge trying to hit Mohammed Shami across the line.

Cummins positioned himself nicely under the ball before he completed the catch right in front of his eyes with the reverse cup.

He had earlier caught Riyan Parag at mid-on off the bowling of Simarjeet Singh.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen takes the catch to dismiss Sanju Samson

Klaasen completed an easy catch to send back Sanju Samson.

The Royals opener top edged the slower bouncer off Harshal Patel and ended up miscuing the ball high, with wicketkeeper Klaasen pouching the ball easily using the big gloves.

Photographs: BCCI

SRH vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Kishan slams century as SRH down Royals
PIX: Kishan slams century as SRH down Royals
IPL 2025: KKR Vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch?
IPL 2025: KKR Vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch?
Klaasen touches huge landmark in IPL
Klaasen touches huge landmark in IPL
How Kishan built his own academy & rebuilt his career
How Kishan built his own academy & rebuilt his career
PIX: King Khan makes Kohli groove to his tunes
PIX: King Khan makes Kohli groove to his tunes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Had Fruit Today? 8 Recipes For Fruity Delights

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Keep Your Lungs Safe

webstory image 3

10 Happiest Countries In The World: India at 118

VIDEOS

Nitish Kumar hosts iftar party at his official residence1:21

Nitish Kumar hosts iftar party at his official residence

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami does push-ups at Fit India Run1:09

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami does push-ups at Fit...

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas Bagh zoo2:07

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD