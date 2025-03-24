The high-scoring match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals saw batters from both teams make most of a batting-friendly pitch in Hyderabad.



A lot of wickets which fell on the day were a result of the batters getting dismissed trying to hit it out of the park.



Interestingly, all 12 wickets which fell in the match were all to caught dismissals.



Abhinav Manohar made up for his batting failure with a brilliant catch at point, while Pat Cummins and Heinrich Klaasen came up with well-judged catches.



The best catches of the match:



Abhinav Manohar





Manohar came up with a stunning catch to dismiss Yashavi Jaiswal off the bowling of Simarjeet Singh, in the second over.



The Royals' left-hander cracked a powerful cut off short wide delivery from the pacer. The ball looked set to fly over point till Manohar leapt high and plucked the ball out of thin air to complete an incredible one-handed catch.



Jaiswal couldn't believe his luck as he walked back, as he rued getting out to a rank loose delivery.



Pat Cummins

Cummins showed great judgement to pouch a high catch at mid-off after Nitish Rana had got a leading edge trying to hit Mohammed Shami across the line.



Cummins positioned himself nicely under the ball before he completed the catch right in front of his eyes with the reverse cup.



He had earlier caught Riyan Parag at mid-on off the bowling of Simarjeet Singh.



Heinrich Klaasen





Klaasen completed an easy catch to send back Sanju Samson.



The Royals opener top edged the slower bouncer off Harshal Patel and ended up miscuing the ball high, with wicketkeeper Klaasen pouching the ball easily using the big gloves.



Photographs: BCCI

SRH vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!



