Fans Celebrate As Dhoni Returns In Style

Fans Celebrate As Dhoni Returns In Style

By HARISH KOTIAN
March 24, 2025 05:40 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni stole the spotlight as he made his much-awaited return to the cricket field after nearly a year during the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Sunday.

Spectators at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai couldn't contain their joy as their beloved Thala was back in the CSK yellow once more.

Dhoni, 43, turned back the clock as he came up with a brilliant display of wicketkeeping -- a lightning-quick stumping to dismiss MI's Suryakumar Yadav off spinner Noor Ahmad.

In just 0.12 seconds, he whipped off the bails, catching Suryakumar well short of his crease, sending fans into a frenzy.

The CSK faithful erupted again when Dhoni walked out to bat in the 19th over, with the team nearing victory against MI.

Though Dhoni couldn't finish off the match, CSK teammate Rachin Ravindra sealed victory in fine style, smashing Mitchell Santner for a six over midwicket in the final over.

How CSK fans celebrated their favourite star:

 

 

 

 

 

 
HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
Must Read! Meet MI's Vignesh Puthur
IPL PIX: Noor, Ravindra, Gaikwad power CSK to victory
PIX: King Kohli Lords It Over The Knights At Eden
How Kishan built his own academy & rebuilt his career
SRH Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!
Indian Premier League 2025

