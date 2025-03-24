Fans Celebrate As Dhoni Returns In Style

Chennai Super Kings icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni stole the spotlight as he made his much-awaited return to the cricket field after nearly a year during the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Sunday.



Spectators at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai couldn't contain their joy as their beloved Thala was back in the CSK yellow once more.



Dhoni, 43, turned back the clock as he came up with a brilliant display of wicketkeeping -- a lightning-quick stumping to dismiss MI's Suryakumar Yadav off spinner Noor Ahmad.



In just 0.12 seconds, he whipped off the bails, catching Suryakumar well short of his crease, sending fans into a frenzy.



The CSK faithful erupted again when Dhoni walked out to bat in the 19th over, with the team nearing victory against MI.



Though Dhoni couldn't finish off the match, CSK teammate Rachin Ravindra sealed victory in fine style, smashing Mitchell Santner for a six over midwicket in the final over.



How CSK fans celebrated their favourite star: