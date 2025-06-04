HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: 'Virat Kohli deserves it more than anyone else'

IPL 2025: 'Virat Kohli deserves it more than anyone else'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 04, 2025 01:49 IST

x

Virat Kohli with Rajat Patidar

IMAGE: RCB captain Rajat Patidar with Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

When IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar got a chance to say 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' (this year the trophy is ours) after 18 years, the fans roared.

But when he said that 'Virat Kohli deserved it more than anyone else', the cheers were deafening as the legend grinned from ear to ear.  

"It is really special for me, for Virat Kohli, and all the fans. Those who have supported for years, they all deserve it. It's a great opportunity for me and a great learning for me to captain Kohli, he deserves it more than anyone else," Patidar said.

Patidar felt that 190 was par score looking at the strip which was on  the slower side.

"After the Qualifier, we thought that we can go through. I think 190 was a good score on this track as it was a bit slow. The bowlers executing

their plans was tremendous to watch."

He praised player of the match Krunal Pandya for his 2/17 that became the game-changer.

"Krunal is a wicket-taking bowler. I look for him whenever we need wickets. Suyash and the pacers were good all season. Shepherd gave the key wicket tonight."

A dejected Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer feels that fearless newcomers have been the biggest plus for the franchise which would come out all guns blazing next season to win the elusive IPL crown.

"Proud of each individual in our team, a lot of youngsters played their first season. Their fearlessness was phenomenal. Job is still half done, we have to win it next year. The way we turned up to every game was a positive, they've gained a lot of experience and we can build on that next year," the skipper said.

 

He felt that less than 200 was a par score on this track.

"They bowled excellently. Krunal was phenomenal, used his experience, that was the turning point."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Anushka Celebrates With Kohli
PIX: Anushka Celebrates With Kohli
IPL Chapter 18 Brings Joy to Iconic No. 18!
IPL Chapter 18 Brings Joy to Iconic No. 18!
Another Day, Another Record for King Kohli!
Another Day, Another Record for King Kohli!
PIX: IPL Champs RCB Celebrate With Families
PIX: IPL Champs RCB Celebrate With Families
What Kohli said after RCB won their maiden IPL title
What Kohli said after RCB won their maiden IPL title

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

7 Eternal KK Songs

webstory image 3

10 Colourful Salads To Brighten Your Plate

VIDEOS

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab Railway Bridge on this day1:12

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab Railway Bridge on this day

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation interacts with media in London5:33

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation interacts with media...

'Pak's 48-hour plan to get India to its knees was folded in 8 hours': CDS1:52

'Pak's 48-hour plan to get India to its knees was folded...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD