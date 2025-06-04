HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: IPL Champs RCB Celebrate With Families

June 04, 2025 00:51 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their talisman Virat Kohli ended a 17-season drought by winning their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Following their maiden IPL crown, RCB players and staff celebrated with their families at the stadium...

Anushka Sharma congratulates Mayank Agarwal after the win in Ahmedabad on Tuesday

IMAGE: RCB veteran Virat Kohli's wife, actress Anushka Sharma congratulates teammate Mayank Agarwal after the win in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik kisses his son after the win 

IMAGE: RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik kisses his son after the win. Photograph: BCCI

Mayank Agarwal with his wife Aashita Sood and son Ayaansh

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal with his wife Aashita Sood and son Ayaansh. Photograph: BCCI

Match-winner Krunal Pandya with his sons Kavir and Vayu

IMAGE: Match-winner Krunal Pandya with his sons Kavir and Vayu. Photograph: BCCI

 

