SKY's bat does the talking... this time, it was for her

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 40 off just 19 deliveries, making the chase look effortless. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav delivered yet another masterclass with the bat, guiding Mumbai Indians to a dominant 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad — and this one was special.

The star batter remained unbeaten on 40 off just 19 deliveries, making the chase look effortless as MI overhauled the target with a whopping 26 balls to spare.

With his wife Devisha Shetty watching from the stands, Surya made sure it was a night to remember.

After a slow start to the season, Surya has found his rhythm in the last few games and has now surged to third in the Orange Cap standings. He has amassed 373 runs in 9 matches at an impressive average of 62.17.

Following the win, Surya dedicated the victory to his wife, Devisha Shetty, who made a surprise trip from Mumbai to cheer him and the team on from the stands.

"She has flown down from Mumbai, so what else do I need, that's a more happy moment. She was not coming for the game, she was here, so we had to win. She didn't find a place (bakery) but I am sure she has kept something special for me tonight," Surya shared with the broadcasters.

Mumbai Indians, after a shaky start to the campaign, have now found momentum and climbed to third place on the points table with five wins from nine outings.