Spot fixing? Kishan's bizarre dismissal raises eyebrows

IMAGE: Ultra Edge shows no nick off Ishan Kishan's bat as he tried to work the ball down the leg side. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan's bizarre caught-behind when his bat did not come in contact with the ball during an embarrassing SRH batting collapse on Wednesday caught the eye in the IPL clash against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

In the third over, left-hander Kishan tried to work pacer Deepak Chahar's first delivery, which was drifting down the leg side.

The ball was collected by MI wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton and neither him nor the bowler showed any inclination to appeal for a caught behind.

On-field umpire Vinod Seshan was also close to declaring it a wide, But, to everyone's surprise, Kishan walked towards the pavillion indicating he had edged it to the keeper.

Surprised by the batter's move, Seshan too raised his finger.

Kishan's gesture had MI skipper Hardik Pandya -- who had appealed half-heartedly -- pat the left-hander on his helmet and shoulders.

Replays showed the ball did not brush Kishan's bat or gloves when it passed him, and there was no spike on the UltraEdge either.

On most occasions, a batter knows if he has edged the ball or not.

Kishan's dismissal saw SRH slump to 9/2 in the third over.

'You think you have seen it all after all these years and yet I must admit the Ishan Kishan's dismissal leaves me perplexed,' wrote commentator Harsha Bhogle on X, expressing his surprise at the turn of events.

Indian cricket fans also recognised the bizarre turn of events and fixing was soon trendiing on X.

'Sad to say but today's match is fixed. Not a great acting by ishan kishan, umpire & Mumbai Indian players,' Aditya Raut tweeted.