Siraj reveals how he bounced back from lean patch

IMAGE: Siraj said he worked on his bowling and fitness after he was left out of India's Champions Trophy squad. Photograph: BCCI

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj said on Wednesday that his break from international cricket gave him the time to reflect on his mistakes and work on his bowling and fitness.

Following a lacklustre Test tour of Australia earlier this year, Siraj was left out of India's Champions Trophy squad.

"I was playing matches consistently, so was not realising the mistakes I was making. During the break, I focused on my bowling, on my fitness," Siraj said at the presentation ceremony after Gujarat Titans' eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After linking up with the Titans squad, the 31-year-old also sought advice from former India pacer and GT coach Ashish Nehra.

"When I joined Titans, I spoke to Ashu bhai. He asked me to just enjoy myself and do whatever I wanted.

"I talk to them (Rabada, Ishant and other bowling partners) and get feedback which is really helpful. As a bowler, I always want to have belief, which is very important.

"If that is not there, you panic (when you get hit). I have belief that I can do well, irrespective of wherever I am playing and that is my mindset," he added.

Siraj was named Player of the Match for his brilliant 3/19 against his former team, RCB, where he played for seven years.

"I was a bit emotional. After seven years, I changed my jersey from red to blue. But once I had the ball in hand, I was fine. I'm a Ronaldo fan, so that's why the celebration."

GT captain Shubman Gill was delighted with his team's big win.

"Restricting them to 170 was a great effort on this ground. Sometimes, you can score 250 here, and other times, the fast bowlers get assistance in the first 7-8 overs. We knew that early wickets would keep us in the game," Gill said.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Rajat Patidar admitted that losing early wickets cost them dearly.

RCB's star-studded top-order crumbled against GT's pace attack in the first seven overs.

"Not 200, we were targeting around 190 after the powerplay, but losing early wickets harmed this match. I think the intent was good, but we shouldn't have lost as many as three wickets in the powerplay, it was one wicket too many."

"The way Jitesh, Liam Livingstone, and Tim David batted, it was a big positive for us. We're confident about the batting line-up, they're showing some positive intent which is very good for us," Patidar added.