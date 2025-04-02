HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL 2025: Bumrah Will Be Back By...

April 02, 2025 19:06 IST

'The medical team wants to ensure he doesn't suffer a stress fracture.'

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is yet to bowl at full intensity in the nets at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI
 

Jasprit Bumrah's return to competitive cricket has been delayed, with the BCCI medical team adopting a cautious approach ahead of India's crucial five Test series in England immediately after the IPL in June.

Bumrah, who is recuperating from a back injury, was initially expected to join Mumbai Indians by April 1. However, his comeback could be pushed back by at least a couple of weeks.

The fast bowler is yet to bowl at full intensity in the nets at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. While he is clinically fit his workload is being increased gradually to minimise the risk of a stress fracture of the back, said a report in The Times of India newspaper.

'Bumrah's injury is a bit more serious. The medical team wants to ensure he doesn't suffer a stress fracture. Bumrah himself is being careful. He is bowling at the CoE but it could take longer to get back in full swing. No definite timeline has been set yet, but one hopes he gets back by mid-April,' a BCCI source told ToI.

The return of pacers Akash Deep and Mayank Agarwal have also been pushed back by at least a week, with both now expected to be available by April 10.

As per recovery protocols, the bowling coach at the CoE will give the final clearance after the medical team declares a particular bowler fit.

Bumrah, 30, has been out of action since suffering back spasms on Day 2 of the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on January 4, 2025.

Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene recently seemed unsure when Bumrah will return to action.

'On a daily basis, he's going through his programme. So far, everything seems okay, but there were no timelines given by the NCA, so we will wait on that,' Jayawardene had said last week.

