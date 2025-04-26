HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: Rashid's charcha with 'captain sahab' Gill

April 26, 2025 10:45 IST

SEE: GT's Rashid interviews 'captain saab' Gill. VIDEO: Gujarat Titans/X

Gujarat Titans (GT) strengthened their position at the top of the points table with a convincing 39-run victory against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 21.

Chasing a 199-run target, KKR managed 159/8 in their 20 overs, crashing to their fifth defeat this season.

 

But for GT, who are now perched firmly atop the leaderboard with 12 points after 8 matches, the confidence boosting win was proof of their batting strength, especially the top-order.

Broaching this topic in an interview with GT skipper Shubman Gill was the team's vice captain Rashid Khan.

'In-flight charcha with our Captain and Vice-Captain Sahab!. PS: We’ll be reminding Shubman about your bat, Rashid Bhai!' GT captioned the video.

In the video, posted on GT's X handle on Friday, Rashid asked Gill about facing spin on a difficult Eden track and Gill said: 'When I first saw the wicket I thought it was a 160-175-run track. I thought if we bat well we can put on 175. I was under a little pressure when I had only 5 -6 runs after facing 10 or 12 balls. But I knew that if in the first 8-10 overs we don't lose wickets to spinners, they will be put under pressure.'

'Sai (Sudharsan) and I have a good understanding, especially with running between the wickets. If we don't lose wickets in the Powerplay, the pressure in on the bowlers. That is the aim. To play normal shots and keep the wickets in hand,' Gill replied to Rashid in a candid chat.

GT meet Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Monday, April 28.

Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan

