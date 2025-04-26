HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dhoni's honest assessment of CSK's faltering campaign

Dhoni's honest assessment of CSK's faltering campaign

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 26, 2025 00:22 IST

'...154 wasn't a justifiable score. It wasn't turning a lot, may be a little two-paced but nothing out of the ordinary.'

We are just not puttting enough runs on the board, said CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after their loss to SRH on Friday

IMAGE: We are just not puttting enough runs on the board, said CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after their loss to SRH on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

A visibly upset Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday admitted that a below-par total of 154 wasn't "justifiable" on a Chepauk surface that didn't have any demons in it as Sunrisers Hyderabad almost knocked the five-time champions out of IPL play-off race.

SRH chased down the target in 18.4 overs and Dhoni said that it becomes very difficult when a lot of players don't perform at the same time.

 

"I think we kept losing wickets and in the first innings, the wicket was slightly better and 154 wasn't a justifiable score. It wasn't turning a lot, may be a little two-paced but nothing out of the ordinary," Dhoni said after the end of the match.

He in fact felt that in the second innings, SRH batted on a slightly tackier surface.

"Yes, second innings there was a bit of help. Our spinners, the quality was there and they were bowling in the right areas, but we were 15-20 runs short."

He was all praise for top-scorer Dewald Brevis, the 21-year-old South African.

"I think he batted really well and we needed that in the middle order. When the spinners come in, you do it either by batsmanship or picking the right areas, but that's an area where we want to improve because middle overs are crucial."

For Dhoni, the most frustrating thing is that there were too many loose ends.

"In a tournament like this, if there are one or two areas to plug in the holes it's good, but when a majority of the players are not doing well you need to make changes. You can't just keep going. We are just not putting enough runs on the board," he was blunt in his assessment.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

