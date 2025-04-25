HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shami achieves unique feat in IPL

Shami achieves unique feat in IPL

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
April 25, 2025 23:39 IST

Mohammad Shami celebrates the wicket of Shaik Rasheed on Friday

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami celebrates the wicket of Shaik Rasheed on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammed Shami achieved a unique feat during his side's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as he became the bowler with most wickets on the first ball of an innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

 

During the match against CSK, Shami's delivery, with a perfect seam position, induced an outside edge from Shaikh Rasheed's bat, removing the batter for a golden duck after being caught by Abhishek Sharma at slips.  

Shami finished with 1/28 in three overs against CSK on Friday.

Shami has dismissed a batter four times off the first ball of an innings in the IPL, the most by a bowler -- in 2014, he dismissed Jacques Kallis in Dubai, then in 2022, he dismissed KL Rahul at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A year later, he removed Phil Salt in Ahmedabad and now in 2025, his latest first ball victim is Rasheed.

In this season, Shami has taken six wickets in eight games at an average of 48.16 and economy rate of 10.70, with best figures of 2/28.

