IPL: How SRH's Harshal out-foxed CSK batters

'I figured out pretty early, hitting the lengths and keeping it at the sticks was important.'

IMAGE: Harshal Patel receives the Player of the Match Award for his 4 for 28 against CSK on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer Harshal Patel was pleased that the pieces are coming in place for the team when needed most.

Harshal was named Player of the Match for his splendid effort of 4 for 28 against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

SRH won the match by 5 wickets to have CSK all but knocked out of this year's campaign.

Pat Cummins-led SRH have suffered an erratic campaign themselves, having won just three of the 9 matches played thus far.

But Harshal has been the lone bright spark through this campaign, with 13 wickets.

'Very pleasing win. We have been trying the same in the 3-4-5 games but some of the pieces have been missing in every single game. For all of it to come together, when we need to win all our games is pretty pleasing,' Harshal said at the post-match presentation.



'I figured out pretty early, hitting the lengths and keeping it at the sticks was important. It was tough to hit the horizontal bat shots. I wanted the batters to hit me over square-leg and mid-wicket. So, I kept pulling the length back and mixing my pace up,' he added.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrate after the winning runs. Photograph: BCCI

On his wicket-taking ball to dismiss Mahendra Singh Dhomi, Harshal said: 'Was trying to bowl length to him (Dhoni). Wasn't trying to bowl wide. Was one of those variations that you try and bowl something but it doesn't come off. But glad it came off and went to hand.'

Harshal, who now has three Player of the Match awards -- his most against any opposition, said his family helps him stay grounded.

'For me, having my family helps me to switch off. Allows me to look at the bigger picture. It makes me feel that cricket is not the be all and end all of it. When I go on the field, I concentrate on cricket and when I come back off it, I want to be a good father and a good husband.'

Cummins lauded his players for the clinical show.

'That was great. Few things came together tonight. Boys played well. Good to see a few smiles. Was pretty clinical. Couple of guys at the top looked like taking the game on. In these conditions, threw Klaasen at the top and Nitish to finish it off. Our record here isn't great. Be more clinicaal going forward but pleased with the win,' he said at the post-match presentation.