Parag's 2023 tweet goes viral after 6 sixes in a row!

Parag's 2023 tweet goes viral after 6 sixes in a row!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Listen to Article
May 05, 2025 09:17 IST

Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Riyan Parag is the first batter in the history of IPL to hit six sixes in a row. Photograph: BCCI

Riyan Parag's old tweet has taken social media by storm following his historic performance against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Leading Rajasthan Royals, Parag became the first batter in IPL history to smash six consecutive sixes across two overs at the Eden Gardens.

In the 13th over, he despatched KKR spinner Moeen Ali for five sixes in a row to become the fifth player to hit five sixes in a row. He then created history by reverse-hitting Varun Chakravarthy for a sixth consecutive six on the first ball of the next over.

Royals fans were ecstatic, and Parag's 2023 tweet predicting he would hit '4 sixes in an over' resurfaced, sparking a viral frenzy online.

 

'My inner conscience says i'm hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL..' Parag had tweeted two years ago, ahead of IPL 2023.

REDIFF CRICKET
