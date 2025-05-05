HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Has DreRus Peaked At The Right Time?

Has DreRus Peaked At The Right Time?

By Norma Astrid Godinho
May 05, 2025 05:25 IST

Andre Russell hit his 12th IPL 50 on Sunday

IMAGE: Andre Russell posted his 12th IPL 50 during the match against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

Andre Russell is a sorcerer whose magic wasn't on display this season, until Sunday evening.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Indian Premier League fans were finally privy to what they've been missing all season.

IPL 2025 has seen a few erroneous decisions taken by the KKR management and one among them was using Russell's services poorly.

In the matches before Sunday, he was sent in to bat with fewer balls to face, compelling him to attack from the get-go, which was the cause of his downfall.

His previous best this season was a modest 21, against Gujarat Titans, and at 37 years of age murmurs that this could be his final chapter in the IPL only grew louder.

But trust the big man to silence the critics and pundits.

Landmark for Russell

Andre Russell completes 1000 IPL runs at Eden Gardens -- he is the third batter after Gautam Gambhir (1,407 runs) and Robin Uthappa (1,159 runs) to do so. He got to the landmark in 41 innings.

He proved the naysayers wrong with a vintage performance at the Eden Gardens against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Andre Russell

Coming in to bat at No 5, after the fall of captain Ajinkya Rahane, with the score 111 for 3 in 12.4 overs, Russell struggled to get going, scoring  just 2 off the first 9 balls he faced. 

With neither him nor Angkrish Raghuvanshi able to hit substantial boundaries, and just 14 runs coming from the next 2.2 overs,  it was looking bleak for the home team.

But the burly Jamaican read the wicket and took his time before launching into Akash Madhwal in the 16th over.

Off the third delivery of the over he logged his first boundary, clipping the ball towards deep square leg for a four.

It was stand and deliver next ball as he smashed it down the ground for a six!

Russell then hit a hat-trick of fours, getting to the pitch of a widish delivery and creaming it through the covers for a boundary. It brought up his 1000 IPL runs for KKR at the Eden Gardens.

DreRus was in the mood now and there is no stopping him when he gets into the groove.

Jofra Archer was brought into the attack next and wasn't spared either. Russell got hold of a full toss and smacked it over wide long-on for a maximum.

Andre Russell 

He then smashed the next one over the bowler for a four.

'Russell the muscle' continued his carnage in the following over and spinner Maheesh Theekshana was at the receiving end. After Raghuvanshi started the over with a four, he went after the bowler -- the short ball was first dispatched for a six over wide long-on.

Pitched up, Russell then plundered the ball down the ground for another six to bring up the 50-run stand with Raghuvanshi.

He hammered a hat-trick of sixes as he smoked the final delivery over long-off.

Raghuvanshi's dismissal in the next over did not deter Russell, who hammered Archer for a six and four in the 19th over to bring up his first 50 of the season.

Rinku Singh applied the final touches, but the evening belonged to the big Jamaican, who remained unbeaten on 57 off 25 balls.

Could this be a lesson for KKR's management, and turning point in their campaign as they chase a spot in the play-offs?

With four fours and six sixes, Russell has finally made his presence felt this IPL season!

Before this match, he had scored 72 runs, at an average of 10.28 (SR: 130.90). On Sunday alone, he hit 57 runs off 25 balls, at a strike rate of 228.0!

These numbers augur well for KKR and Russell as they look to defend their title.

