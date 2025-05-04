HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Juhi, Southgate Bring Star Power to Eden Gardens

May 04, 2025 18:34 IST

Juhi Chawla

IMAGE: KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla at the Eden Gardens. Photograph: BCCI

Bollywood actress and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla added star power to the stands at Eden Gardens on May 4, passionately cheering for her team during their high-stakes IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

 

Gareth Southgate

IMAGE: Ex-England coach Gareth Southgate rocks pink jersey.Photograph: BCCI

Among the VIPs soaking in the electric atmosphere was former England football manager Gareth Southgate, who continues to embrace the cricketing world post-Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate

Just days earlier, on May 1, Southgate had also attended the RR vs. Mumbai Indians (MI) match in Jaipur, proudly donning a pink Royals jersey to support the team’s ‘Pink Promise’ initiative—an empowering campaign focused on women-led development in rural Rajasthan.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s family in the stands. Photograph: BCCI

Back in Kolkata, fans were abuzz for teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, though his stay at the crease was brief—dismissed for just 4 off 2 balls. Vaibhav Arora bowled a back-of-length delivery, and Suryavanshi’s attempted pull found only elevation. RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane ran back and completed a stunning diving catch, a moment that drew applause even from the celeb-filled stands.

From dramatic on-field action to iconic off-field appearances, the night captured everything that makes the IPL a truly global spectacle—and Southgate seemed to enjoy every minute of it.

PIX: Russell unleashed! 22-ball fifty stuns Royals
Bowlers beware... Fearless kids are owning IPL
Shepherd saw bowler's body language, knew he had him
Where might Vaibhav Suryavanshi end up?
'Unless Vaibhav Faces Success And Failure, He Won't..'
