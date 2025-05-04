Juhi, Southgate Bring Star Power to Eden Gardens

IMAGE: KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla at the Eden Gardens. Photograph: BCCI

Bollywood actress and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla added star power to the stands at Eden Gardens on May 4, passionately cheering for her team during their high-stakes IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

IMAGE: Ex-England coach Gareth Southgate rocks pink jersey.Photograph: BCCI

Among the VIPs soaking in the electric atmosphere was former England football manager Gareth Southgate, who continues to embrace the cricketing world post-Euro 2024.

Just days earlier, on May 1, Southgate had also attended the RR vs. Mumbai Indians (MI) match in Jaipur, proudly donning a pink Royals jersey to support the team’s ‘Pink Promise’ initiative—an empowering campaign focused on women-led development in rural Rajasthan.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s family in the stands. Photograph: BCCI

Back in Kolkata, fans were abuzz for teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, though his stay at the crease was brief—dismissed for just 4 off 2 balls. Vaibhav Arora bowled a back-of-length delivery, and Suryavanshi’s attempted pull found only elevation. RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane ran back and completed a stunning diving catch, a moment that drew applause even from the celeb-filled stands.

From dramatic on-field action to iconic off-field appearances, the night captured everything that makes the IPL a truly global spectacle—and Southgate seemed to enjoy every minute of it.