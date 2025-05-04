Juhi, Southgate Bring Star Power to Eden Gardens

Bollywood actress and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla added star power to the stands at Eden Gardens on May 4, passionately cheering for her team during their high-stakes IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Among the VIPs soaking in the electric atmosphere was former England football manager Gareth Southgate, who continues to embrace the cricketing world post-Euro 2024.
Just days earlier, on May 1, Southgate had also attended the RR vs. Mumbai Indians (MI) match in Jaipur, proudly donning a pink Royals jersey to support the team’s ‘Pink Promise’ initiative—an empowering campaign focused on women-led development in rural Rajasthan.
Back in Kolkata, fans were abuzz for teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, though his stay at the crease was brief—dismissed for just 4 off 2 balls. Vaibhav Arora bowled a back-of-length delivery, and Suryavanshi’s attempted pull found only elevation. RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane ran back and completed a stunning diving catch, a moment that drew applause even from the celeb-filled stands.
From dramatic on-field action to iconic off-field appearances, the night captured everything that makes the IPL a truly global spectacle—and Southgate seemed to enjoy every minute of it.