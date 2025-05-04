Parag etches record in IPL's history books

IMAGE: Riyan Parag smashed a 45-ball 95. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, on Sunday, became first batter to hit 6 sixes off consecutive deliveries in the Indian Premier League.

He carved this record in the match against Kolkata Knight Rides on Sunday.

He also is now the 5th player to hit five sixes in an over.

Parag smashed England veteran Moeen Ali for five consecutive sixes in the 13th over -- he dispatched the first six over deep square leg to bring up his half ton.

He sent the next one sailing over long on before slog sweeping the 3rd six in the over behind square leg.

Parag then rocked back and smashed the 4th six over deep mid-wicket.

A wide later, Parag ended the over with a six over long off.

He then became the first batter in the IPL to hit six consecutive sixes when off the very next ball he faced in the very next over, he reverse hit Varun Chakravarthy for a maximum over deep backward point.

Parag hit his first fifty this season and his 32-run hammering helped shift the momentum in RR's favour but once he was dismissed for 95, KKR held their nerves to eke out a one-run win.