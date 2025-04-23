HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rishabh Pant's Dugout Meltdown Sparks Controversy

Rishabh Pant's Dugout Meltdown Sparks Controversy

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 23, 2025 10:07 IST

x

'The kind of frustration Rishabh is showing is evident that he was wronged. He probably wanted to bat higher'

'He is discussing that with Zaheer Khan. 'I told you, send me in'

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Expert pointed to Rishabh Pant’s visibly animated and angry reaction in the LSG dugout after the innings. Photograph: BCCI

Captain at No. 7 with two balls left? That’s not a tactic—it’s a headline waiting to happen.

In a move that baffled fans and experts alike, Rishabh Pant, skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants, was held back deep into the innings against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. By the time he finally walked out, it was too late to salvage the game—and judging by his reaction, even he didn’t agree with the plan.

 

What followed summed up LSG’s chaotic day. Charging down the pitch to Mukesh Kumar, Pant attempted a wild slog but missed. Off the last ball, Mukesh bowled a low full toss aimed at the legs. Pant went for an audacious reverse lap, only to send the ball crashing back onto his stumps.

Clearly furious, Pant turned and stormed back to the pavilion. The frustration was unmistakable—his face said it all.

But was it about the mode of dismissal or something deeper?

Former India greats Anil Kumble and Suresh Raina believed it was the latter. They pointed to Pant’s visibly animated and angry reaction in the LSG dugout after the innings.

"It's alright if you wanted to bat more freely under less pressure by coming in late but this was way too late. The kind of frustration Rishabh is showing is evident that he was wronged. He probably wanted to bat higher. Was it his decision? Or was it coach Justin Langer's or maybe mentor Zaheer Khan's? Whose decision was it? Because he looked very frustrated," Kumble said during the post-match discussion on Star Sports.

Rishabh Pant

Moments after his dismissal, Pant was seen having an animated conversation with former India pacer and current LSG mentor Zaheer Khan. The exchange didn’t go unnoticed.

"20 overs are left. You have to keep wickets and captain the side. You have to make your side win. He is discussing that with Zaheer Khan. 'I told you, send me in'," Raina added, speculating on the nature of the chat.

Kumble, though empathetic, felt Pant needed to handle the situation better.

"You have to make peace in these situations. He is the captain. He has to take it in a positive way. Whatever frustration or anger he has, he should translate that into positive performance," the former India captain concluded.

In a game where decisions off the field appeared as baffling as the ones on it, LSG’s missteps with their batting order may have cost them dearly—and their captain knew it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Pant's No 7 gamble backfired in LSG's big defeat
How Pant's No 7 gamble backfired in LSG's big defeat
IPL PIX: Rahul stands tall as DC tame listless LSG
IPL PIX: Rahul stands tall as DC tame listless LSG
Rahul's Payback: Statement Knock And A Cold Handshake
Rahul's Payback: Statement Knock And A Cold Handshake
Rahul goes past Warner, Kohli to top elite IPL club
Rahul goes past Warner, Kohli to top elite IPL club
Dhoni shuts down weirdest rumour about him!
Dhoni shuts down weirdest rumour about him!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Is A Good Daily Step Count? 7 Answers

webstory image 2

Easy To Follow Diet Tips From Celebs

webstory image 3

Gold Prices Go Up, Up & UP!! Look At Its 10-Year Rise

VIDEOS

Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level security meeting with all agencies with all agencies1:05

Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level...

Newly married navy officer on honeymoon killed in Pahalgam terror attack1:33

Newly married navy officer on honeymoon killed in...

Meet Shakti Dubey who secured AIR 1 in UPSC civil services exam9:15

Meet Shakti Dubey who secured AIR 1 in UPSC civil...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD